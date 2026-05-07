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    SA Rooibos exports to China go tariff free

    The South African Rooibos Council (SARC) has welcomed China’s decision to introduce tariff-free access for Rooibos imports from African countries, describing it as a major opportunity to grow exports in the world’s largest tea-consuming market.
    7 May 2026
    7 May 2026
    Source: André Helbig via
    Source: André Helbig via Wikimedia Commons

    As of 1 May 2026, China implemented a zero-tariff policy on imports from African countries, including South Africa, removing the remaining import duty on Rooibos exports.

    The move builds on earlier tariff reductions introduced in 2024, when import duties on Rooibos were lowered from about 15–30% to around 6%.

    “This development enhances the competitiveness of Rooibos by removing cost barriers and improving market access for local producers and exporters,” says Dawie de Villiers, director of the South African Rooibos Council.

    Growth potential in China

    China is viewed as a significant growth market for Rooibos as consumer demand increases for premium, caffeine-free and health-focused beverages.

    The SARC says the tariff change creates an opportunity to position Rooibos alongside more established tea varieties while promoting its distinctive flavour profile and natural health attributes.

    The industry body believes improved market access could support export growth, stimulate demand and contribute to job creation across the value chain, from farming communities in the Cederberg to processing and distribution.

    Expanding an existing trade relationship

    The council noted that Rooibos already had access to the Chinese market, with tariff conditions progressively improving in recent years.

    The latest policy change is expected to strengthen the existing trade relationship further by improving the product’s price competitiveness in a market with substantial untapped potential.

    SARC says it plans to work with industry stakeholders to build awareness and demand for Rooibos in China as the sector looks to expand its global footprint.

    Read more: South African Rooibos Council, South African agriculture, rooibos exports, agriculture exports
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