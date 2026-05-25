15.9m-view umemulo reframes brand-creator partnerships through participation

In a creator economy driven by polish, performance, and paid placement, one traditional Zulu coming-of-age ceremony offered a different model for influence.

Sni Mhlongo's coming of age ceremony featured some of her favourite brands. Source: Instagram.

When brands entered Sni’s umemulo not as sponsors, but as natural participants in a lived cultural moment, the result was more than reach – it was resonance. This is what happens when culture leads, and brands are invited to follow.

“If I get arrested, you’re my lawyer. If I get sick, you’re my doctor.” It’s the standard university-era pact of lifelong friendship. But no one ever adds: “If I have a umemulo, you’re my marketer.” Yet, that is exactly where I found myself when my friend Sni asked me to help integrate brand partners into her umemulo – the traditional Zulu coming-of-age ceremony marking a young woman’s transition into womanhood.

Umemulo is spiritual, ancestral, and deeply personal. It is not an event you would typically associate with a "brand deck". Which is precisely why it worked so well.

Participation, not placement

We brought in brands Sni already lived with – Maybelline, Vaseline, and Brutal Fruit. Crucially, these weren’t cold activations; they were non-monetary partnerships, built on existing trust. These brands weren’t "sponsoring" a campaign; they were participating in a lived experience. In an era where audiences are weary of "curated" storytelling, the results were staggering.

The umemulo’s content generated over 15.9 million organic views. But the real story lay in the sentiment: Maybelline: A "full-face" moment on the day of the ceremony hit 2.1 million views. With 11,000 saves and 1,100 shares, the comments called it “a national ad” and “too authentic to be free”.

Vaseline: As the impelesi applied makeup by the river, branded umbrellas shielded us from the sun. The content secured 2.6 million views, functioning as a visual and functional necessity rather than a commercial imposition.

Brutal Fruit: Content centered on the communal act of sharing food and drinks the day after, sparked 1.2 million views. Audiences didn't discuss advertising; they discussed flavour, friendship, and the "realness" of the moment.

The shift: culture making space

This wasn't a case of brands shaping culture. It was culture making space for brands – on its own terms.

The success of these moments reveals a shift in the "Signals of Interest". When people stop talking about placement and start talking about participation, a brand has moved from being a vendor to being a guest. This was only possible because Sni’s circle – her friends and impelesi – didn't just appear in the content; they became a co-creator ecosystem, amplifying the experience across multiple perspectives.

A challenge to the industry

This milestone serves as a blueprint for the next phase of creator-brand relationships.

To brands: If you want real resonance, you must loosen the grip. Authenticity cannot be engineered through a 10-page creative brief, or any form of over-direction. It requires a willingness to exist inside a creator’s real life – not just their deliverables. You must be willing to show up where you're invited, not just where you can buy a banner.

To creators: We must rethink our value. Instead of viewing partnerships as transactional "campaigns", we should be inviting brands into the milestones and cultural rituals that define us. When we align brands with our heritage and our communities, we aren't "selling out" – we ‘re providing a bridge.The future of this industry will not be built on better ads, but instead on the courage to let culture lead the way.