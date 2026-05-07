Alliance Media expands in Uganda with Brandit Outdoor deal

International out-of-home (OOH) company Alliance Media has completed the acquisition of Brandit Outdoor, a Kampala-based outdoor advertising operator.

In March 2026, Alliance Media, the international OOH media owner operating across 40+ countries completed the acquisition of Brandit Outdoor. Source: Supplied.

Ugandan portfolio

Brandit Outdoor was founded on 11 February 2009 by Abdi Liban Omar and Omar Amaya Liban, and operated as an independent OOH provider focused on large-format billboard locations across Kampala. Brandit is a member of the National Outdoor Advertiser's and Contractor's Association of Uganda (NOACA). The acquisition transfers 73 large-format billboard faces, predominantly located across central Kampala, to Alliance Media's Ugandan portfolio.

Alliance Media has operated in Uganda since 1999.

“The combination of the Brandit inventory with our existing network gives us broader coverage across Kampala's commercial and high-traffic locations. Brandit built a credible large-format business and we intend to build on that foundation," says Cliff Mbage, general manager, Alliance Media Uganda.

“Building Brandit over the years has been a real privilege, and the decision to join forces with Alliance Media reflects where the Ugandan OOH market is heading. Scale, digital conversion, and integrated regional campaigns are increasingly what advertisers are asking for, and Alliance Media is well positioned to take our Kampala inventory forward into that next phase," adds Abdi Liban Omar, co-founder, Brandit Outdoor.

Global market

Uganda's OOH market sits within one of East Africa's larger consumer economies, with a population of approximately 46 million, more than half of whom are under the age of 18, and recent real GDP growth above 6%. Kampala has a residential population of approximately 1.8 million and a daytime population of around 2.5 million.

Alliance Media operates in six East African markets: Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia. Globally, the company operates OOH and DOOH inventory across more than 40 countries.