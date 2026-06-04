New master’s in digital marketing debuts at AAA School

AAA School of Advertising has launched what it says is South Africa's first master's degree specialising in digital marketing, as demand grows for advanced skills in an increasingly data-driven and technology-led marketing landscape.

Intake for the course will being in late July/early August. Source: Supplied.

Accredited course

The new Master of Digital Marketing qualification aims to equip professionals with the strategic, analytical and leadership capabilities needed to navigate the rapid evolution of digital platforms, artificial intelligence and consumer behaviour.

Accredited by the Council of Higher Education (CHE) and registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), the programme is designed to merge the creative and analytical components needed to operate at the highest level of this specialist discipline.

Avikar Ramsundra, Dean of AAA, says the qualification addresses a critical absence in the postgraduate landscape. “Most tertiary degrees are either course- or research-based,” he explains. “We saw a need to bridge this gap. Our master’s programme equips graduates with theoretical understanding, analytical precision, and practical application.”

Ramsundra says the programme is purpose-built for established marketing professionals and creative strategists looking to upskill, and aspiring digital leaders who want to progress their careers by bringing world-class, value-adding knowledge and expertise to their organisations.

He is most excited about how this qualification equips graduates to apply evaluative thinking to the strategic challenges of the digital age, and gives them the credibility that a strong master’s degree brings.

Synthesising theories

Students will learn to systematically synthesise digital marketing theories, strategically design advanced campaigns that leverage big data and AI, and exhibit mastery in interpreting complex consumer behaviour to arrive at creative solutions using predictive modelling. The curriculum covers integrated multi-channel communication strategies, advanced digital tactics including SEO, SEM, social media marketing and programmatic advertising, and original research at an advanced level.

Practical exposure is central. Students use tools such as Google Analytics, and AI platforms, but Ramsundra notes that the curriculum doesn’t just focus on teaching students how to use AI; it ensures that they learn to use it responsibly by applying contextual judgement.

The programme offers six elective pathways: influencer marketing, mobile marketing, content marketing, ecommerce, digital branding, and advanced digital marketing and web analytics. Graduates will demonstrate strategic leadership, insight-based decision-making, innovation capability, ethical responsibility, research competence, communication excellence, and the cultural sensitivity needed to solve both local and global challenges.

AAA is the only institution in Africa accredited by the International Advertising Association (IAA), and maintains partnerships with industry players such as MASA and the IAB to keep its curricula aligned with industry needs.

The course launches in semester two of 2026, with intake beginning in July/August. Prospective students who want to lead creative digital marketing transformation in organisations from agile start-ups to global enterprises should apply now on AAA’s website.