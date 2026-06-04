Cape Marketing Agency launches AdsEngine following multi-million rand Google Ads success

After generating more than R8m in measurable client revenue across hospitality, construction, landscaping and manufacturing sectors, Cape Marketing Agency launches AdsEngine, a specialist Google Ads and PPC management agency.

Cape Marketing Agency has officially launched AdsEngine, a specialist Google Ads, Meta Ads and PPC management agency, following a series of successful client campaigns that generated millions of rand in measurable revenue across multiple industries.

The decision follows several high-performing Google Ads campaigns managed by Cape Marketing Agency over the past 18 months, where businesses operating in sectors ranging from luxury hospitality and tourism to construction, landscaping and manufacturing achieved substantial growth through data-driven paid advertising strategies.

According to Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency, the launch of AdsEngine reflects a growing demand from businesses seeking specialist PPC expertise focused on lead generation, online sales and measurable return on investment.

"We found that a large percentage of our clients were achieving their strongest growth through Google Ads and paid advertising campaigns. As the results became more consistent across multiple industries, it became clear there was an opportunity to create a dedicated brand focused exclusively on PPC management and performance marketing," says Badenhorst.

Proof of Concept Across Multiple Industries: The launch is supported by several successful client case studies.

Luxury hospitality

Atzaró Okavango, a luxury safari lodge in Botswana's Okavango Delta, generated more than R5.4 million in revenue from less than R62,000 in Google Ads spend through a targeted international campaign focused on affluent travellers in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

The campaign was designed to drive direct bookings while reducing reliance on third-party booking platforms, demonstrating the commercial value of precision-targeted search advertising in the luxury travel sector.

Landscaping and home services

Cape Town-based landscaping contractor The Green Zone generated R1,028,059 in revenue from R30,990 in ad spend through a conversion-focused website and Google Ads strategy.

The campaign delivered 144 qualified leads, converted 38 of those into sales, and achieved a return on ad spend exceeding 3,000%, creating a predictable lead generation system for the business.

Manufacturing and industrial services

Absolute Ablutions successfully scaled its lead generation system to more than 400 qualified enquiries through an optimised Google Ads strategy.

The campaign generated 416 leads while reducing average cost-per-click by more than 50%, proving that structured campaign optimisation can simultaneously improve lead volume and marketing efficiency.

Construction and roofing

Prominent roofing generated R2,575,431 in turnover directly attributable to Google Ads over a 12-month period.

Through high-intent keyword targeting, geographic optimisation and continuous campaign refinement, the business achieved a sales strike rate of 32.88% while creating a highly profitable lead acquisition channel.

Why AdsEngine was created

While Cape Marketing Agency continues to offer website design, branding, SEO and digital marketing services, the company identified Google Ads and PPC management as its fastest-growing service category.

The new AdsEngine brand has been established to focus exclusively on:

Google Ads management



Meta Ads management



PPC strategy development



Lead generation campaigns



E-commerce advertising



Landing page optimisation



Conversion tracking and analytics



Performance marketing consulting

The agency's philosophy centres around measurable business outcomes rather than vanity metrics such as impressions or website traffic.

"Businesses don't invest in advertising because they want clicks. They invest because they want leads, enquiries, bookings and sales," says Badenhorst. "Everything we do at AdsEngine is built around measurable commercial outcomes."

Growing demand for performance marketing

The launch comes at a time when many businesses are seeking greater accountability from their marketing investments.

As digital platforms become increasingly competitive, businesses are placing greater emphasis on data-driven marketing channels where performance can be tracked, measured and continuously optimised.

AdsEngine aims to serve businesses across South Africa, the United Kingdom, Netherlandse and other international markets by providing specialist PPC management services designed to generate measurable growth.

About AdsEngine

AdsEngine is a specialist Google Ads, Meta Ads and PPC management agency focused on lead generation, online sales and measurable return on investment.

The agency provides strategic campaign management, conversion tracking, landing page optimisation and performance marketing services for businesses seeking scalable growth through paid advertising.

Website: https://adsengine.co.za

About Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency is a Cape Town-based digital marketing agency specialising in website design, Google Ads management, SEO, branding and digital strategy.

Through its portfolio of successful client campaigns, the agency has helped businesses across multiple industries achieve measurable growth through data-driven marketing initiatives.

Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za

Conclusion

The launch of AdsEngine represents a natural evolution of Cape Marketing Agency's proven Google Ads success.

By creating a specialist PPC-focused agency, the company aims to help more businesses achieve measurable growth through data-driven advertising strategies that prioritise leads, sales and return on investment.



