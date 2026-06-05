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Atzaró Okavango generates over R5.4m in revenue through strategic Google Ads campaign
Atzaró Okavango has generated over R5.4m in revenue from under R62,000 in ad spend through a highly refined Google Ads strategy implemented by AdsEngine a division by Cape Marketing Agency in the luxury safari and hospitality sector.
The campaign was specifically designed to attract high-value international travellers and generate direct luxury safari bookings through precision targeting, strategic keyword selection, and ongoing optimisation.
Running throughout 2025, the campaign transformed a focused advertising budget into measurable luxury safari bookings, demonstrating how data-driven Google Ads and luxury hospitality marketing can deliver exceptional ROI for safari lodges and premium travel brands seeking more direct reservations.
Atzaró Okavango, an ultra-luxury safari lodge located in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, partnered with Cape Marketing Agency to increase direct international bookings and reduce the reliance on third-party travel platforms. The agency developed a high-intent Google Ads strategy targeting affluent travellers in the USA, UK, and European markets searching for luxury African safari experiences.
“Our strategy focused on reaching travellers actively searching for exclusive safari experiences while maximising return on ad spend through precise targeting and optimisation,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of AdsEngine and Cape Marketing Agency. “The campaign successfully converted high-value search traffic into qualified luxury safari bookings.”
The results speak for themselves:
- Total spend: Under R62,000
- Total revenue generated: Over R5.4m
- Precision-targeted international campaigns
- Significant increase in direct luxury safari bookings
The campaign included:
- Strategic Google Ads campaign management
- High-intent luxury safari keyword targeting
- Geographic targeting across international luxury travel markets
- Continuous optimisation and bid strategy refinement
- Landing page optimisation for direct booking conversions
- Luxury travel content and campaign messaging
In addition to strong booking performance, Atzaró Okavango achieved exceptional international visibility through complementary luxury travel marketing initiatives, including influencer collaborations, PR campaigns, and international media exposure.
The lodge also received recognition through international luxury travel publications, helping strengthen brand authority and organic visibility within the competitive global safari market.
About Atzaró Okavango:
Atzaró Okavango is an ultra-luxury safari lodge located in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, offering world-class safari experiences, wellness facilities, luxury accommodation, and immersive wildlife encounters.
Website: https://atzaro-okavango.com/
About Cape Marketing Agency:
Cape Marketing Agency is a Luxury Hospitality Marketing Agency based in Cape Town, specialising in Google Ads, SEO, web design, luxury travel marketing, and digital strategy for hospitality, travel, and lifestyle brands.
After generating more than R8m in measurable client revenue across hospitality, construction, landscaping and manufacturing sectors, Cape Marketing Agency launches AdsEngine, a specialist Google Ads and PPC management agency.
Cape Marketing Agency has officially launched AdsEngine, a specialist Google Ads, Meta Ads and PPC management agency, following a series of successful client campaigns that generated millions of rand in measurable revenue across multiple industries.
Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za
Conclusion:
This case study demonstrates how a precision-targeted Google Ads strategy can transform visibility and revenue for luxury safari lodges. Through strategic targeting, ongoing optimisation, and data-driven campaign management, Cape Marketing Agency continues to help luxury hospitality brands achieve measurable high-return growth in competitive international travel markets.
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