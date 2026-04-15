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    The Green Zone generates over R950,000 in revenue through Google Ads with Cape Marketing Agency

    Cape Marketing Agency delivers measurable lead generation and revenue growth for The Green Zone through a conversion-focused website and Google Ads strategy.
    Issued by Cape Marketing Agency
    15 Apr 2026
    15 Apr 2026
    The Green Zone generates over R950,000 in revenue through Google Ads with Cape Marketing Agency

    The Green Zone, a Cape Town-based landscaping and irrigation specialist, has generated over R950,000 in revenue through a targeted Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency.

    The campaign highlights how combining a conversion-focused website with a data-driven Google Ads strategy can create a scalable and predictable lead generation system for local service businesses.

    Over the campaign period, The Green Zone invested R30,990 in Google Ads, generating R950,059 in revenue. This resulted in a return on ad spend (ROAS) exceeding 3,000%, demonstrating the effectiveness of a structured digital marketing approach.

    The challenge

    Operating in a competitive local services market, The Green Zone required a stronger digital presence to attract and convert high-intent customers.

    Key challenges included:

    • An outdated website that did not effectively showcase their work
    • Limited ability to convert website visitors into enquiries
    • Inconsistent lead generation
    • The need for a marketing strategy with measurable return on investment.

    The solution

    Cape Marketing Agency partnered with The Green Zone to modernise its brand, improve its website, and implement a performance-driven Google Ads strategy.

    The approach focused on building a strong digital foundation through:

    • A modernised brand identity aligned with market positioning
    • A conversion-focused website designed to drive enquiries
    • Landing pages structured around specific services
    • A targeted Google Ads strategy focused on high-intent search terms
    • Continuous campaign optimisation to improve performance

    The results

    “By combining a high-performing website with targeted Google Ads campaigns, we were able to generate consistent, high-quality leads that translated directly into revenue,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency.

    Google Ads campaign results:

    • Total ad spend: R30,990
    • Total revenue generated: R950,059
    • Return on ad spend (ROAS): 3,000%+
    • Total leads generated:144
    • Leads converted into sales: 38
    • Sales conversion rate: 26.39%
    • Average cost per lead: R530

    Performance insights

    The campaign demonstrated several key insights:

    • A well-structured website significantly improves Google Ads performance
    • Aligning landing pages with search intent increases conversion rates
    • Consistent lead generation creates a predictable sales pipeline
    • High-quality leads contribute directly to stronger return on investment.

    Client feedback

    The Green Zone’s owner, Stephen Hetherington, shared the following: “Cape Marketing Agency transformed our brand from average to great. Our original website was skillfully and beautifully revamped to showcase our work with costing. I highly recommend Cape Marketing Agency if you are serious about taking your business to the next level.”

    About The Green Zone

    The Green Zone is a landscaping and irrigation contractor based in Cape Town, offering professional services for residential and commercial clients. With over 20 years of industry experience, the company is known for its attention to detail, reliability, and quality workmanship.

    About Cape Marketing Agency

    Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO. To read more about this case study you can click on the following link: https://capemarketingagency.co.za/google-ads-case-study-landscaping-the-green-zone/.

    Conclusion

    This case study highlights how combining a high-performing website with a targeted Google Ads strategy can drive measurable and scalable business growth.

    By aligning website design with user intent and continuously optimising campaigns, businesses can generate consistent leads and achieve strong returns on their marketing investment.

    Read more: Brend Badenhorst, Cape Marketing Agency, Cape Marketing Agency, digital marketing Cape Town, Google Ads Cape Town, Google Ads Services
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    Cape Marketing Agency
    Cape Marketing Agency is a premier digital marketing agency based in Cape Town, dedicated to assisting companies in elevating their brand presence and achieving their digital marketing and advertising goals.
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