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    Absolute Ablutions scales to 400+ leads while cutting click costs by over 50% with Cape Marketing Agency

    Cape Marketing Agency drives scalable lead generation and cost efficiency for Absolute Ablutions through Google Ads optimisation.
    Issued by Cape Marketing Agency
    22 Apr 2026
    22 Apr 2026
    Absolute Ablutions scales to 400+ leads while cutting click costs by over 50% with Cape Marketing Agency

    Absolute Ablutions a leading provider of portable sanitation solutions in South Africa, has successfully scaled its digital lead generation to over 400 qualified leads while significantly reducing its cost per click through a refined Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency.

    Following an initial rebrand and website optimisation phase, the campaign evolved into a high-performance lead generation system focused on improving traffic quality, increasing click-through rates (CTR), and enhancing on-site conversion performance.

    Between August 2025 and February 2026, Absolute Ablutions invested R44,635.57 in Google Ads, generating a total of 416 leads across South Africa and selected African markets. During this period, the campaign achieved an average click-through rate of 13.34% and an on-site conversion rate of 6.39%.

    One of the most notable improvements was the reduction in cost per click (CPC), which decreased from approximately R15 in earlier campaigns to an average of R6.86, representing a reduction of more than 50% in traffic acquisition costs.

    The challenge

    Prior to optimisation, Absolute Ablutions faced the common challenge of balancing traffic volume with lead quality while managing rising advertising costs.

    Although demand for their services was strong, the business required a more efficient digital strategy to:

    • Increase lead volume
    • Improve ad engagement
    • Reduce cost per click
    • Convert more website visitors into enquiries

    The solution

    Cape Marketing Agency implemented a structured Google Ads strategy focused on performance optimisation and scalable growth.

    This included:

    • A Max Clicks bidding strategy to rapidly scale traffic
    • High-performance ad copy to improve CTR
    • Strategic keyword targeting aligned with user intent
    • Continuous optimisation of campaigns and bidding
    • A conversion-focused website experience to improve enquiry rates

    The results

    “By focusing on both traffic quality and conversion performance, we were able to significantly improve efficiency while scaling lead generation,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency.

    Google Ads campaign results:

    • Total spend: R44,635.57
    • Total clicks: 6,508
    • Total leads generated: 416
    • Average CPC: R6.86
    • CTR: 13.34%
    • Conversion rate: 6.39%

    The campaign consistently outperformed typical Google Ads benchmarks, particularly in CTR and cost efficiency, highlighting the impact of well-structured campaigns and strong alignment between ads and landing pages.

    Performance insights

    The campaign demonstrated that:

    • Higher CTRs directly contributed to lower CPCs
    • Improved landing page experience increased conversion rates
    • Scalable traffic strategies can drive consistent lead flow
    • Cost efficiency can be achieved without compromising lead quality

    About Absolute Ablutions

    Absolute Ablutions is a leading manufacturer of mobile ablution solutions in South Africa, specialising in mobile toilets, mobile showers, and other custom-built mobile units.

    Website: https://absoluteablutions.co.za/

    About Cape Marketing Agency

    Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO.

    To read more about this case study you can click on the following link: https://capemarketingagency.co.za/google-ads-case-study-portable-toilets-south-africa/

    Conclusion

    This case highlights how a data-driven Google Ads strategy, combined with a high-performing website, can significantly improve both lead volume and cost efficiency.

    By focusing on key performance metrics such as CTR, conversion rate, and cost per click, businesses can build scalable digital marketing systems that deliver consistent and measurable growth.

    Read more: digital marketing, Google Ads Services, Website Design Services
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    Cape Marketing Agency
    Cape Marketing Agency is a premier digital marketing agency based in Cape Town, dedicated to assisting companies in elevating their brand presence and achieving their digital marketing and advertising goals.
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