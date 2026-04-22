Absolute Ablutions scales to 400+ leads while cutting click costs by over 50% with Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency drives scalable lead generation and cost efficiency for Absolute Ablutions through Google Ads optimisation.

Absolute Ablutions a leading provider of portable sanitation solutions in South Africa, has successfully scaled its digital lead generation to over 400 qualified leads while significantly reducing its cost per click through a refined Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency.

Following an initial rebrand and website optimisation phase, the campaign evolved into a high-performance lead generation system focused on improving traffic quality, increasing click-through rates (CTR), and enhancing on-site conversion performance.

Between August 2025 and February 2026, Absolute Ablutions invested R44,635.57 in Google Ads, generating a total of 416 leads across South Africa and selected African markets. During this period, the campaign achieved an average click-through rate of 13.34% and an on-site conversion rate of 6.39%.

One of the most notable improvements was the reduction in cost per click (CPC), which decreased from approximately R15 in earlier campaigns to an average of R6.86, representing a reduction of more than 50% in traffic acquisition costs.

The challenge

Prior to optimisation, Absolute Ablutions faced the common challenge of balancing traffic volume with lead quality while managing rising advertising costs.

Although demand for their services was strong, the business required a more efficient digital strategy to:

Increase lead volume



Improve ad engagement



Reduce cost per click



Convert more website visitors into enquiries

The solution

Cape Marketing Agency implemented a structured Google Ads strategy focused on performance optimisation and scalable growth.

This included:

A Max Clicks bidding strategy to rapidly scale traffic



High-performance ad copy to improve CTR



Strategic keyword targeting aligned with user intent



Continuous optimisation of campaigns and bidding



A conversion-focused website experience to improve enquiry rates

The results

“By focusing on both traffic quality and conversion performance, we were able to significantly improve efficiency while scaling lead generation,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency.

Google Ads campaign results:

Total spend: R44,635.57



R44,635.57 Total clicks: 6,508



6,508 Total leads generated: 416



416 Average CPC: R6.86



R6.86 CTR: 13.34%



13.34% Conversion rate: 6.39%

The campaign consistently outperformed typical Google Ads benchmarks, particularly in CTR and cost efficiency, highlighting the impact of well-structured campaigns and strong alignment between ads and landing pages.

Performance insights

The campaign demonstrated that:

Higher CTRs directly contributed to lower CPCs



Improved landing page experience increased conversion rates



Scalable traffic strategies can drive consistent lead flow



Cost efficiency can be achieved without compromising lead quality

About Absolute Ablutions

Absolute Ablutions is a leading manufacturer of mobile ablution solutions in South Africa, specialising in mobile toilets, mobile showers, and other custom-built mobile units.

Website: https://absoluteablutions.co.za/

About Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO.

To read more about this case study you can click on the following link: https://capemarketingagency.co.za/google-ads-case-study-portable-toilets-south-africa/

Conclusion

This case highlights how a data-driven Google Ads strategy, combined with a high-performing website, can significantly improve both lead volume and cost efficiency.

By focusing on key performance metrics such as CTR, conversion rate, and cost per click, businesses can build scalable digital marketing systems that deliver consistent and measurable growth.



