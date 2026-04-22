Publicis Middle East, Accenture SA gain recognition at Webby Awards

At the 2026 Webby Awards, Accenture Song earned Webby Honouree recognition for four South African campaigns, placing its work among the top tier of global digital creativity.

Accenture SA got recognition for this NikNaks campaign. Source: Accenture SA.

Recognised campaigns

The distinction—awarded by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences—is reserved for the top 25% of all entries.

Recognised campaigns included Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix (a Prime Video documentary and mobile game “digital twin”), which secured two nominations and two honourees (With Giant films); Most Dirt Wins for Peugeot Landtrek, which earned a nomination in Auto & Auto Services; Naks Level for NikNaks, awarded an honouree in Food & Beverage; and The F Show for Sanlam, which received an honouree in the Individual category.

“All four campaigns – Philipstown WireCar Grand Prix, Most Dirt Wins, Naks Level, and The F Show – tell uniquely South African stories,” says Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer at Accenture Song South Africa. “As a creative agency, we are proud of the work and delighted to be recognised on a global stage by the Webby Awards.”

Middle East wins

In the Middle East, Publicis Groupe Middle East also stood out at the 2026 Webby Awards, securing two Webby wins in the Advertising, Media & PR category. The network was recognised for Best Media Strategy and Best Use of Online Media, reinforcing its strength in delivering strategically driven, digitally led campaigns on a global stage.

Middle East Eye’s investigative documentary Soaked in Blood: The Killing of Ameen Sameer Khalifa was named a People’s Voice Winner at the 2026 Webby Awards in the Video & Film (Documentary) category, exposing how a militarised aid system turned Gaza’s food distribution points into deadly traps.

Winners will be celebrated at the 30th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on 11 May where they will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous five-Word Speeches.

Past five-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and SZA’s “The Internet Scares Me. Thanks.”

See all the 2026 winners, nominees and honourees here.