Thinkerneur launches WISA: A new era for African women in sustainability and leadership

Today marks a strategic turning point in the African corporate landscape as Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact (TSI) officially announces the launch of the Women in Sustainability Assembly (WiSA). Designed as the definitive executive nexus for the continent’s most influential female leaders. WiSA is poised to shift the sustainability narrative from the margins of corporate discourse to the absolute core of organisational and continental strategy, growth, prosperity, and visionary leadership.

A systemic shift in corporate leadership

For too long, sustainability, ESG, corporate affairs and impact have been viewed as secondary or peripheral functions. Yet, we know that sustainability is the non-negotiable lens through which modern business growth must be viewed. Having observed that women constitute the majority in sustainability, impact, purpose, and corporate affairs roles, it is clear they are the true architects of corporate success. WiSA is not merely a response to this reality, it is a long-overdue recognition of it.

"Sustainability isn’t a fleeting trend nor a reactionary concept; it is a deliberately progressive and dominant strategy for business growth and socio-environmental prosperity," says Bogosi Motshegwa, founder and chief executive for sustainable impact, at Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact. "Women in sustainability, corporate affairs, communications, reputation, governance and transformation are the silent architects of corporate resilience. WiSA is the stage where that architecture is finally revealed, celebrated, and scaled as the new gold standard for African leadership", Motshegwa concludes.

Defining the mission: The six pillars

WiSA recognises that women in sustainability are already trailblazers. We highlight the immense operational power commanded by women not just in sustainability, but those driving corporate impact, in governance, transformation, internal and external communications, reputation, public and corporate affairs.

Our mission is defined by six pillars:

Impact: Centres women in the decisions, mandates, and outcomes that define measurable sustainability progress.



Centres women in the decisions, mandates, and outcomes that define measurable sustainability progress. Influence: Showcase, spotlight, amplify women's current influence, authority, voice, and strengthen the access needed for women leaders to shape boardroom, policy, and market agendas.



Showcase, spotlight, amplify women's current influence, authority, voice, and strengthen the access needed for women leaders to shape boardroom, policy, and market agendas. Leadership: Enhancing women’s positions as the executives, directors, and agenda-setters leading sustainable corporate transformation.



Enhancing women’s positions as the executives, directors, and agenda-setters leading sustainable corporate transformation. Pushing boundaries: Challenges inherited limits and opens space for progressive ideas, new models, and decisive leadership.



Challenges inherited limits and opens space for progressive ideas, new models, and decisive leadership. Inclusion and visibility: Ensures women leaders are seen, heard, cited, and represented where sustainability priorities are defined. At the heart is Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).



Ensures women leaders are seen, heard, cited, and represented where sustainability priorities are defined. At the heart is Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). Systemic and structural change: Targets long-term change in the systems, institutions, and infrastructures that determine who gets to lead.

These are more than strategic pillars; they are the values and guiding principles that women in sustainability already embody, serving as inspiration for navigating the complex corporate systems.

The WiSA executive experience

WiSA is an annual catalytic convergence of Africa’s most influential female leaders. Our structure is intentional, designed to move from private collaboration to public impact over the course of two days.

Day 1: The Exclusive Executive Dinner (7 March 2027) | Johannesburg, South Africa | The Induction & Connection This private, invite-only evening serves as the cornerstone of the WiSA cohort. Reserved for our speakers, key partners, and invited executive guests, this high-touch experience is designed to dismantle boardroom silos before the main assembly begins.

Day 2: The Women in Sustainability Executive Assembly (8 March 2027) | Johannesburg, South Africa | The Convergence & Influence On International Women’s Day, the WiSA Assembly takes the spotlight. This is the main annual platform where our community of visionary women aligns

Africa’s corporate leadership with the global sustainability agenda, with South Africa as the initiating country. It is a day of rigorous discourse, high-impact keynotes, and strategic networking.

Confirmed speakers

We are proud to announce the first wave of executive leaders joining our inaugural assembly:

Ronell Govender - Global sustainability business partner, Naspers-Prosus



- Global sustainability business partner, Naspers-Prosus Nthabiseng Chapeshamano - Senior reputation and corporate affairs manager, Discovery Limited



- Senior reputation and corporate affairs manager, Discovery Limited Andra Nel - People, culture and purpose director, KFC Africa



- People, culture and purpose director, KFC Africa Masibonge Mkhize - Corporate affairs and communications, Reckitt SA/SADC



- Corporate affairs and communications, Reckitt SA/SADC Monalisa Zwambila - Founder, Femio Where Women Count



- Founder, Femio Where Women Count Leanne Kiezer - Head of public affairs SA, head of regulatory affairs SSA, head of regulatory affairs, SSA - Danone Southern Africa

As part of our mission to showcase young and previously excluded women, our speaker line-up will resemble a considered DEI strategy, where young women and people living with disabilities will be represented.

Advisory committee

WiSA is guided by an intentional assembly of leaders dedicated to sustainable and inclusive development. Our vision is rigorously shaped by the insights of our inaugural 2027 cohort to ensure our execution remains as impactful as our intent.

Be part of the WiSA executive universe

WiSA convenes the continent’s most visionary female leaders, strategic partners, and executives who are architecting the future of corporate impact.

Partner with us: Brands and organisations interested in aligning with this global movement can request our prospectus and sponsorship deck. [Request sponsorship prospectus here]



Brands and organisations interested in aligning with this global movement can request our prospectus and sponsorship deck. [Request sponsorship prospectus here] Secure your seat: Join the assembly. Tickets are now available. [Secure your ticket here]

Visit our website for more information and general inquiry or to propose a visionary speaker.

About Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact

Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact is an impact-driven consultancy dedicated to architecting sustainable progress for the African continent. Through strategic

engagement and systemic advocacy, Thinkerneur empowers organisations to turn sustainability into a dominant, profitable, impact-led business strategy.

Media contact:

WiSA

www.wisa.africa

acirfa.asiw@ylbmessa

moc.liamg@ylbmessaevitucexeasiw



