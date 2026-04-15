Tegs is convening South Africa’s key edcation stakeholders to address SA’s edcation crisis

South Africa continues to face real and urgent edcation problems. From basic edcation literacy challenges and the lost generation where 50% of learners who start Grade 1 don’t reach matric to the tertiary paradoxes involving access, completion and skills mismatch. From budget allocations that do not match the return on investment to systemic reforms that do not contribute to quality learning and outcomes. While efforts have been made across the sector, progress remains uneven, highlighting the need for greater alignment and coordinated action.

It is therefore clear that the edcation system is not yet meeting the needs of many young people, particularly those from black and economically disadvantaged communities.

In response to a national appetite for a changed edcation system, Tegs is convening a cross-sector group of stakeholders through its upcoming Edcation Workshop, taking place on 09 May 2026 at Emeris, Sandton Campus.

The Edcation Workshop is positioned as the starting point rather than a standalone solution. It is designed to bring together edcation practitioners, learners and parents, institutions, government, non-profit companies, social impact entrepreneurs and private sector leaders to collectively examine the current system’s ills, align and diagnose key challenges and then identify actionable paths forward.

To end crisis, we must reimagine a new education system

South Africa’s education ecosystem is supported by a wide range of committed actors. However, these efforts often operate in silos and solve one systemic problem. This is limiting their collective impact.

The Tegs Edcation Workshop aims to address this gap by:

Creating a neutral platform for cross-sector engagement to rethink the current model



Enabling shared understanding and system-level diagnosis that moves beyond minor reform adjustments



Facilitating collaborative problem solving across stakeholders



Identifying practical areas for alignment and action

By convening diverse perspectives in a structured environment, Tegs seeks to support more coordinated and sustained system transformation.

Setting a structured, outcome-oriented engagement

Titled ‘SA’s biggest and Most Significant Brainstorming Edcation Workshop,’ the workshop will be delivered in two parts:

Part one: Insight and perspective

Keynote addresses from leading voices across education and policy



Panel discussions exploring lived experiences, system challenges and ongoing interventions and innovations

Part two: Working session

Facilitated group sessions focused on examining and unpacking key issues



Collaborative diagnosis of systemic barriers



Identification of priority areas for action and continued engagement

Participants will not attend as observers but as active contributors to the collective process.

Invitation to become visionaries that set the tone

Edcation lies at the heart of South Africa’s socio‑economic challenges, to truly attempt solving these, a comprehensive edcation transformation must be reimagined.

That is the reason Tegs is creating a platform of collaboration, to enable the willing and right stakeholders to come together rather than prescribe individual solutions.

Bogosi Motshegwa, founder of Tegs, is encouraging South Africans to be brave enough to imagine a new education system.

“It is time for a Grade pass to actually mean something fundamentally significant. If the country is to rely on the output of education for a future that is economically stable, socio-politically sound and globally fit, we cannot afford to treat our education challenges as normal, distant or abstract. We must get over our scepticism that overhauling means chaos.”

The Edcation Workshop forms part of a broader journey that will continue through ‘The Edcation and Graduates Summit’ (Tegs), where insights and outputs from this engagement will be further developed and expanded into action.

Participants and contributors

The workshop will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including:

Edcation practitioners and institutions



Students, parents and engaged community members



Government representatives



Non-profit and social impact organisations



Researchers and academics



Private sector and innovation leaders

We are encouraged to have confirmed contributors including Bogosi Motshewa, founder and catalyst of Tegs, Dr Andre Abrahams, executive dean: academic at Emeris, Hana Yoshimoto, chief education at Unicef South Africa, Khuselwa Mxatule, assistant director of impact and learning at the Trevor Noah Foundation and Onyiye Obiokoye Nwaneri, managing director South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa at Sesame Workshop among others.

We have engaged with the Departments of Basic Education (DBE), and Higher Education and Training (DHET) to participate and contribute to the Edcation Workshop. Although we await their respective responses, we recognise the critical role the government plays in shaping and enabling systemic education outcomes.

Participation in the workshop is curated to ensure meaningful engagement and high-impact dialogue. At this stage, spaces are limited and interested individuals and organisations are encouraged to sign-up.

Participants and contributors will be required to sign-up for free or visit the Tegs website.

The Tegs Edcation Workshop represents the first step in a longer-term effort to strengthen collaboration across South Africa’s education ecosystem.

By creating this platform for alignment and collective action, Tegs aims to contribute to a more coordinated, inclusive and outcomes-driven approach to education transformation.

For further details or more information, visit our website or email us at The Edcation + Graduates Summit.

Tegs acknowledges and thanks its partners and sponsors for making this milestone possible: Emeris, for providing the Sandton campus and for its commitment to delivering education that works in the real world; and Seoposengoe Training Consultancy, for advancing a learner-centred approach that builds on individual strengths.



