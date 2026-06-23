YouthMonth | Quality education: South Africa’s unfinished revolution

Most South Africans know the photograph. We know the image of Hector Pieterson being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubo while Antoinette Sithole runs alongside them in anguish.

It has become one of the defining images of our nation's history and one of the most recognisable symbols of the struggle against apartheid.

Yet 50 years after the Soweto Uprising, I sometimes wonder whether we remember the photograph more clearly than we remember the reason for the march.

On 16 June 1976, thousands of students took to the streets to protest against the compulsory use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction under the apartheid government's Bantu Education policies. Their protest was about language, but it was also about something much larger.

It was about the right to an education that expanded possibility rather than restricted it. It was about dignity. It was about opportunity. It was about the belief that a child's future should not be determined by the limitations imposed upon them by others.

That belief remains as relevant today as it was 50 years ago.

Access vs quality

South Africa has made undeniable progress since 1976.

More children attend school. More young people access tertiary education. Educational opportunities that were once reserved for a privileged minority are now available to far more South Africans. These achievements matter and should not be dismissed.

Yet access and quality are not the same thing. Perhaps one of the greatest educational misconceptions of democratic South Africa has been our tendency to confuse the two.

We celebrate enrolment figures, monitor attendance and report on throughput rates. We count how many children enter the system. We pay far less attention to whether they are receiving an education capable of transforming the trajectory of their lives.

Persistent disparity

The uncomfortable truth is that while access to education has expanded, access to quality education remains deeply unequal.

50 years after the Soweto uprising, where a child is born continues to exert enormous influence over the quality of education they receive. Geography matters. Resources matter. Opportunity matters. Too often, these factors matter more than talent, effort or potential.

Quality education has not been democratised. It has been rationed.

The tragedy is not that we do not know what quality education looks like. Across South Africa there are schools, teachers and communities producing extraordinary outcomes under difficult circumstances.

We know that excellent teaching matters. We know that strong school leadership matters. We know that high expectations matter. We know that children rise when they are given both support and challenge.

The challenge is not a lack of knowledge. The challenge is a lack of collective will.

South Africa does not suffer from a shortage of educational policies, frameworks or strategic plans. Nor does it suffer from a shortage of examples of educational excellence.

What remains elusive is the determination to ensure that the quality available to some children becomes available to all children.

Undeveloped potential

The consequences extend far beyond the classroom. According to Statistics South Africa's most recent labour force survey, youth unemployment remains among the highest in the world. Millions of young South Africans find themselves excluded from meaningful economic participation.

While education alone cannot solve unemployment, it remains one of the most powerful tools available to any society seeking to expand opportunity and develop human potential.

Michelle Williams, Head of Academics at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls

At the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, we witness daily what becomes possible when opportunity is matched by expectation.

Education at its best does more than transfer knowledge. It develops confidence, judgment and agency. It enables young people not only to navigate the world as it exists, but to imagine how it might be different.

That experience has reinforced a conviction I hold strongly: South Africa is not short of talented young people. What remains uneven is their access to the conditions that allow that talent to flourish.

Unfinished revolution

The students of 1976 fulfilled their responsibility to history.

The question facing the adults of 2026 is whether we have fulfilled ours.

The unfinished revolution of South African education is no longer about securing the right to learn. That battle was fought decades ago.

The unfinished revolution is ensuring that every child, regardless of circumstance, receives an education of sufficient quality to unlock her potential and expand her possibilities.

50 years after Soweto, the question is no longer whether South African children have the right to learn. The question is whether we are willing to ensure that the quality of that learning is not determined by circumstance.

Until we can answer that question with confidence, the promise of 16 June remains only partially fulfilled.