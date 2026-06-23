Young entrepreneurs need more than ideas

Entrepreneurship education needs to be supported by practical guidance and mentorship if young South Africans are to translate ideas into sustainable businesses, according to Centennial Schools.

The education group argues that entrepreneurship can help develop skills that extend beyond business ownership at a time when youth unemployment remains a major challenge.

Shaun Fuchs, founder and CEO of Centennial Schools, said entrepreneurship education should focus on helping young people identify opportunities, solve problems and develop practical skills.

“Entrepreneurship is not simply about starting a business. It develops confidence, resilience, financial literacy, leadership and critical thinking skills that are valuable regardless of the career path a matriculant eventually follows,” said Fuchs.

Bridging the gap between learning and doing

Centennial Schools includes entrepreneurship in its curriculum and runs an annual programme called NextGen Founders for learners from Grades 6 to 11.

According to the school, the programme gives learners an opportunity to develop business ideas and engage with entrepreneurs and mentors.

Fuchs said mentorship remains an important part of helping young people apply what they learn.

“Young people also need mentors who can help them bridge the gap between theory and practice while guiding them through the realities of the business world,” he said.

Student business highlights practical lessons

One example highlighted by the school is 13-year-old Grade 8 learner Eric Meyer.

Meyer runs Hint of Africa, a small venture producing a product called a Quillow, a pillow that unfolds into a blanket and is made using shweshwe fabric. The business was selected as this year’s winner of the school’s entrepreneurship programme.

He said taking on the business gave him early exposure to entrepreneurship and business management.

“My mom originally started Hint of Africa but, when she became busier, I asked if I could take it over because I wanted to understand how business works,” said Meyer.

He said one of the biggest lessons has been understanding that building a product and reaching customers require different skills.

“For me, marketing is the most difficult part. It has shown me that having a great product is only one part of success,” he said.

Focus shifts to long-term thinking

Fuchs said what stands out is not necessarily the business idea itself, but the way young people begin thinking about growth, sustainability and creating opportunities.

“What excites me most is not Eric’s business itself, but the fact that students like him are already thinking beyond their own success,” he said.