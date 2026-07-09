WoolworthsYouthMakers2026: First Woolies, next the world as Nonhle Matsebula gets ready to take A-Beauty global

Having conquered Woolworths Youth Makers 2026 and the South African retail space, Nonhle Matsebula is ready to take A-Beauty (African Beauty) global with her haircare brand, Girl Boss Africa.

“Just as Korean beauty introduced the world to a new way of thinking about skincare, we believe African beauty has its own ingredients, knowledge and innovations that deserve a place on the global stage,” says Girl Boss Africa’s Nonhle Matsebula. Image credit: Woolworths Youth Makers 2026

For those who don’t know, the A-Beauty movement — led by actor Idris Elba and his wife, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba — is centred on indigenous African ingredients such as rooibos, baobab, and shea butter.

While Vogue may have asked “Is African Beauty the Next Big Global Trend?”

Matsebula is answering with a resounding “of course!”

Championing South African ingredients meant for South African hair, Girl Boss Africa incorporates African botanical ingredients because Matsebula believes Africa has always had beauty wisdom worthy of global recognition.

Beyond superficiality, Matsebula views beauty as a vehicle to help women reach their full potential and aims to create community, retail, and entrepreneurial opportunities for women through her business.

Matsebula recently spoke to Bizcommunity about beauty as a vehicle for empowerment, the biggest lesson from the Woolworths Youth Makers programme, and her retail expansion plans.

Why is it so important to you to combine self-care, beauty, and empowerment in your brand?

I've actually moved away from using the word empowerment because I don't believe a product can empower someone.

What Girl Boss Africa hopes to do is create the conditions for women to believe in themselves again.

Beauty is often seen as something superficial, but I think it can be deeply personal.

When a woman feels cared for, confident and prepared, she's more likely to show up for opportunities, pursue her goals and invest in herself.

For us, beauty has always been the vehicle. The bigger mission is helping women realise what's already possible for them.

African women have unique beauty needs that Western brands can't always tap into. How does Girl Boss Africa formulate its products specifically for African women?

African women deserve products that begin with their realities, not products adapted from someone else's.

Our formulations are designed around textured hair and the challenges many African women experience, from moisture retention and breakage to protective styling and scalp health.

We also intentionally incorporate African botanical ingredients because we believe Africa has always had incredible beauty wisdom that's worthy of global recognition.

That's why we often talk about A-Beauty.

Just as Korean beauty introduced the world to a new way of thinking about skincare, we believe African beauty has its own ingredients, knowledge and innovations that deserve a place on the global stage.

Girl Boss Africa is available at Spar and Pick n Pay stores. Where else can we expect them?

Retail expansion is definitely a priority for us.

Our recent partnership with Woolworths has been an exciting step, and we're actively exploring opportunities with additional national retailers while continuing to strengthen our online store.

Beyond retail, we're also rethinking how women discover beauty brands.

We're exploring new distribution models and experiences that make Girl Boss Africa more accessible while continuing to build a community around the brand.

Your brand is all about empowering young South African women. What's a message you'd give your younger self?

I’d tell her that your circumstances don't get the final say.

There were moments when I questioned whether I was capable, ready, or experienced enough.

Looking back, I realise that many of those doubts came from what was happening around me, not from who I actually was. I would simply say: “Keep building. Your dreams don't need permission to be valid.”

Looking back, what's been your greatest lesson from the journey with Woolworths and the Youth Makers programme?

Getting into retail is only the beginning.

The programme challenged me to think beyond creating great products and start building a stronger business.

From operations and inventory planning to customer experience and storytelling, I've realised that sustainable growth comes from building systems, not just ambition.

It’s helped me become a better founder, not just a better entrepreneur.





Looking to the future now, what's next for Girl Boss Africa, and where do you see your business in the next five years?

Our vision is much bigger than growing a product range.

Over the next five years, we're building Girl Boss Africa into an African beauty company that combines innovative products with community, retail and entrepreneurship.

We want to expand our retail footprint, strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, and establish the first SHeUP Beauty Hub to create more accessible pathways into beauty entrepreneurship.

Ultimately, I want Girl Boss Africa to become a brand that stands for something bigger than beauty.

I want us to help shape an African beauty industry where more women have the opportunity to participate, build businesses, and thrive.