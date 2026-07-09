Makro and 67 Blankets invite shoppers to knit longest scarf for charity

As South Africans prepare to honour the spirit of Mandela Day on 18 July, Makro is inviting shoppers to turn a simple act of knitting into a nationwide gesture of kindness through a new partnership with 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.

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The retailer's "Layer Up Longest Scarf" initiative will see customers across three Makro stores come together on 11 July 2026 to help create what aims to become Makro's longest scarf, with every stitch contributing to a warmer winter for charities and children's homes.

More than an in-store activation, the campaign reflects the growing role retailers are playing in bringing communities together around meaningful social impact, using their physical footprint to encourage participation in causes that extend well beyond the checkout.

Knitting communities together

From 9am to 4pm, customers visiting participating Makro stores in Amanzimtoti, Carnival and Montague Gardens will be able to take a seat at dedicated knitting stations and contribute to the growing yellow scarf.

Once completed, the scarves will be donated to charities and children's homes, ensuring that the project delivers practical support to vulnerable communities during one of South Africa's coldest months.

For Makro, the initiative is as much about creating moments of connection as it is about collecting scarves.

"At Makro, we believe that even the simplest act of kindness can have a lasting impact," says Langa Khanyile, retail marketing executive at Makro.

"Through our partnership with 67 Blankets, we're inviting our customers to be part of something bigger than themselves. Every stitch represents warmth, compassion and hope for someone in need, while reminding us of the power of communities coming together to create positive change."

Retail with purpose

The collaboration highlights how retailers are increasingly using their stores as community spaces that inspire participation, volunteering and shared experiences.

Rather than simply encouraging donations, the campaign invites customers to actively contribute their time and creativity, reinforcing the idea that meaningful corporate social investment can also be interactive and inclusive.

The initiative aligns closely with the ethos of 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day, an organisation that has become synonymous with handmade acts of generosity across South Africa.

Founder Carolyn Steyn says the partnership reflects the organisation's core belief that every handmade creation carries a deeper meaning.

"67 Blankets was founded on the belief that every handmade stitch carries love and dignity. We are thrilled to partner with Makro to encourage thousands of South Africans to join us in creating the longest scarf while sharing warmth with charities and children's homes."

"Together, we can transform simple balls of yellow wool into a powerful symbol of hope, unity and the Mandela Day spirit of service."

Small acts, lasting impact

As businesses continue to rethink how they engage with communities, campaigns such as the "Layer Up Longest Scarf" initiative demonstrate how retail spaces can become platforms for collective action.

For customers, participation requires little more than picking up a pair of knitting needles and contributing a few rows to a growing scarf. Yet together, those individual contributions have the potential to provide warmth, comfort and dignity to people who need it most.

By combining community participation with practical support, Makro and 67 Blankets are showing that Mandela Day is not confined to a single day on the calendar. Instead, it is an opportunity to remind South Africans that meaningful change often begins with the smallest of gestures—one stitch at a time.