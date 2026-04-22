56 years of Game: Meeting South African households' demand for value and essentials

Game, the South African discount retailer, is celebrating 56 years of delivering reliable products and value-driven shopping to South African households.

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Since opening its first store in Durban in 1970, Game, a subsidiary of Massmart Holdings, has grown alongside generations of South Africans.

From purchasing a first mobile phone to furnishing homes with essential appliances, the brand has maintained a consistent presence in everyday life - built on practical products, competitive pricing and an accessible shopping experience.

Over time, shifting consumer behaviour has prompted the retailer to refine its value proposition.

While traditionally known for general merchandise and electronics, the retailer has expanded its offering to include a stronger focus on food and everyday essentials. This evolution aligns with rising demand for affordable groceries, pantry staples and value-driven combo deals that help households stretch their budgets further.

“We are fortunate to celebrate another year around the sun. As shopping behaviours and economic realities have changed, we have deliberately evolved our offer to stay relevant to our customers,” says Langa Khanyile, retail marketing executive at Massmart.

“Our focus is on providing the products customers need most, at prices that make a real difference - whether that is food essentials, practical lifestyle items, or trusted core categories.”

The broader retail landscape continues to place pressure on consumer spending, with affordability and accessibility emerging as key decision drivers. In response, Game is maintaining a strong emphasis on competitive pricing and aligning its product mix closely with everyday shoppers' needs.

The retailer has also strengthened its omnichannel presence, ensuring customers can access its offering seamlessly both in-store and online - an increasingly important factor as digital shopping continues to grow across South Africa.

“Our commitment is to remain responsive in a challenging retail environment. We have strengthened our in-store and online channels and broadened our range to better match how and what customers want to buy. The priority remains firmly on value that shows up where it matters most - at the till point,” Khanyile adds.

As Game celebrates 56 years in the market, its strategy remains grounded in a simple but enduring principle: delivering value that resonates with South African consumers, no matter how the retail landscape evolves.

To commemorate the milestone, the retailer is rolling out a series of birthday deals from 21 April to 4 May 2026.