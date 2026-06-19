Game on. School holiday fun kicks off at Mall of Africa

This winter school holiday, Mall of Africa will bring energy, excitement and a healthy dose of friendly competition to fire up the soccer spirit of the World Cup with The Goal Zone, Winter’s Ultimate Playoff, an action-packed indoor football experience designed to keep children moving, laughing and entertained.

Running from Friday 3 to Monday 13 July in the Food Court, the immersive play experience will transform this part of the mall into an interactive soccer-themed activity zone where children, teens and even competitive parents can put their skills to the test across seven exciting challenges. Open daily from 10am to 8pm, tickets will be available at the activation area for R50 per participant.

Visitors will stand a chance to win incredible prizes, including 1 of 5 official Bafana Bafana jerseys, 5 x R1,000 Studio 88 vouchers and spot prizes from EL&N, Honor, Lego, McDonalds, New Balance, Spur, Totalsports and Toy Kingdom. The first 100 participants through The Goal Zone will have the opportunity to customise a Krispy Kreme Original glazed doughnut.

Winter holiday fun with a competitive twist

Created as a high-energy school holiday attraction, The Goal Zone activities will include a mix of football skills, speed, coordination and playful rivalry, giving young fans the chance to celebrate the game, test their skills and soak up the excitement of around the World Cup.

Whether visitors are showing off fancy footwork or simply trying something new, the experience is designed to entertain a wide range of ages, with selected challenges designed for the whole family to enjoy, while bringing a lively, sporty atmosphere to the winter break.

Visitors will be able to test their power in Speed Kick, take aim in Beat the Keeper, sharpen reaction times at the Reflex Wall, or put their accuracy to the test in Through the Hoops. Those looking for something a little different will be able to try their hand at Footgolf, challenge friends and family in Sit Down Soccer, or see how long they can keep the ball in the air during Keepie Uppies.

Created to mimic an indoor astroturf-style arena complete with playful sporting touches, The Goal Zone will bring all the excitement of a match-day atmosphere into a fun, family-friendly holiday experience.

A school holiday outing with extra energy

As cooler weather settles in, The Goal Zone will offer families an indoor activity that encourages children to stay active while adding something different to the school holiday calendar. Positioned in the heart of the mall, the football experience will also make it easy for families to pair the experience with lunch, shopping or a full day out.

Whether it is siblings competing for bragging rights, friends challenging one another to beat the leaderboard or parents quietly proving they still have a winning kick, The Goal Zone is all about getting involved, having fun and making winter holiday memories.

The Goal Zone will run from 3 - 13 July 2026 in the Mall of Africa Food Court. Tickets are available onsite for R50 per participant. For more information and regular updates on Mall of Africa, its stores and events, follow the mall on social media at Instagram: @_themallofafrica or visit the mall’s website: https://mallofafrica.co.za/



