Mall of Africa celebrates 10 years

Milestone birthday celebrated with large-scale installation, retail moments and live entertainment.

Mall of Africa will mark a major milestone this month as it celebrates ten incredible years of retail, culture and community. Cherished as one of South Africa’s most beloved shopping destinations, the centre stands tall as a defining landmark in the country’s retail landscape, where global ambition meets unmistakable African energy.

Over the past decade, Mall of Africa has grown into one of the most influential retail destinations, shaping how South Africans shop, gather and spend their time. Its scale and benchmark-setting mix of brands connect Africa to the world and the world to Africa. Set within Waterfall City, the mall has been recognised on both local and global stages, with accolades that reflect its impact on retail, design and shopper experience.

From being named Coolest Mall in South Africa for multiple consecutive years to receiving international honours at leading industry awards, these achievements reflect how the centre continues to set the pace and hold its own among the world’s leading retail destinations.

A multi-faceted celebration

To commemorate the occasion, Mall of Africa will unveil a multi-layered campaign themed A Decade of Culture, designed to bring shoppers closer to the experiences, brands and moments that have shaped its remarkable journey.

The celebration's centrepiece will be a striking thread-based installation, set to launch in the Crystal Court on 24 April 2026. Symbolising the formative role that Mall of Africa plays in shaping contemporary culture, stores across the mall will each add their own coloured threads, representing fashion, food and entertainment, gradually bringing this unique large-scale artwork to life. Shoppers are invited to take part in the creation of this piece too, adding their own threads and leaving a personal mark on the living installation that celebrates connection, creativity and community. As it takes shape, the artwork will stand as a visual expression of the many stories that have come together in Mall of Africa over the past decade.

Alongside this, an interactive timeline will guide shoppers through the mall’s ten-year journey, offering a moment to reflect on the special role that Mall of Africa plays in their lives. From 24 April to 1 May, shoppers can also engage with the installation and enter a competition via QR code, with the chance to win R10,000.

As Mall of Africa celebrates a decade of growth and connection, the birthday campaign will reflect its strategic focus on creating meaningful, memorable experiences. “Reaching our first decade milestone is a really special moment for us,” says Yasmeen Lorgat, general manager of Mall of Africa. “This celebration is not only about celebrating Mall of Africa as a destination, but also the people who have shaped it along the way and we can’t wait to host shoppers as part of this celebration.”

Moments of celebration and retail excitement

Adding to the energy will be the '10 Days of WOW Deals' retail drive, where shoppers will be able to take advantage of exclusive offers from participating stores, with daily offers revealed on the mall’s social media platforms.

The celebration will build up to a special birthday event on Tuesday 28 April, where the centre will come alive with live entertainment from Mi Casa, alongside giveaways and curated experiences for shoppers. Five lucky shoppers who engage with the mall’s social media platforms will also stand a chance to meet the group in person with their partners. The first 500 people who arrive at the mall will receive curated goody bags, adding a special touch to the milestone moment.

The birthday celebration will also see the launch of exclusive, limited-edition Mall of Africa merchandise. These bespoke pieces will be available to purchase from the Thread Installation and the Concierge Desk from 28 April, giving shoppers the opportunity to take a piece of the celebration home.

Join the celebration and be part of the story

Throughout the campaign, shoppers will be encouraged to take part in a range of interactive opportunities, including a 'scan & win' competition that will offer one winner the chance to walk away with R10,000. The QR code for entry will be available in the mall, encouraging shoppers to explore the space while engaging with the experience. Entries will close on 1 May, with the winner set to be announced on Monday 4 May.

Further extending the celebration online, shoppers will be able to engage with Mall of Africa’s social media channels for a chance to win one of two exclusive merchandise bags during the birthday month.

For regular updates on Mall of Africa, its stores and activations, follow the mall on social media at https://www.instagram.com/_themallofafrica/ or visit the mall’s website: https://mallofafrica.co.za/.



