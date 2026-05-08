From Anfield to Africa: Liverpool FC launches retail stores in Mzansi

Liverpool FC is set to open its first official standalone retail stores in South Africa, marking a significant milestone in the club’s global retail expansion strategy and bringing the official Liverpool retail experience to Africa.

The new Cape Town store, located at Canal Walk Shopping Centre, will officially open on 12 May, followed by a Johannesburg store at Mall of Africa on 15 May.

The openings will become the club’s 24th and 25th standalone stores globally, further extending what Liverpool describes as the largest standalone retail footprint of any sports team worldwide.

South Africa identified as a key global fan market

The move reflects the growing commercial importance of South Africa within Liverpool’s international fan ecosystem.

According to the club, South Africa is home to approximately 12.7 million Liverpool supporters — more than any other football club globally — alongside an estimated cumulative television audience of 37 million viewers during last season alone.

The retail expansion forms part of a broader strategy by Liverpool FC to strengthen direct fan engagement in key international growth markets through physical retail, experiential activations and cultural partnerships.





Retail becomes central to sports fan engagement

The expansion highlights the growing role retail plays within modern global sports business strategies.

Beyond merchandise sales, official club stores increasingly function as experiential brand spaces designed to deepen emotional connection, community participation and fan loyalty in international markets.

Lee Dwerryhouse, senior vice-president of merchandising at Liverpool FC, said the South African launch reflects the scale and passion of the club’s local support base.

“These store openings are an important moment for us as we bring the first official standalone retail stores to the region for the first time,” said Dwerryhouse.

“South Africa has a deep and passionate Liverpool fan base, and we’re proud to create new ways for supporters to connect with the club.”

He added that the week-long activation programme was designed to celebrate the club’s arrival in the market while strengthening relationships with local supporters.

Africa’s growing importance in global football commerce

The move also signals the increasing commercial significance of African markets within global football.

As European clubs seek to diversify international revenue streams beyond traditional territories such as North America and Asia, Africa’s rapidly growing youth population, mobile-first digital audiences and strong football culture are becoming strategically important.

For clubs like Liverpool FC, physical retail presence offers an opportunity to convert large digital fan communities into deeper commercial ecosystems spanning merchandise, events, partnerships and long-term brand engagement.

The South African launch could also pave the way for broader expansion opportunities across the continent as global sports brands increasingly invest in localised fan experiences and market-specific engagement strategies.

Fan activations planned

The store launches will form part of a wider programme of fan engagement activities taking place between 17 and 21 May across Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Among the headline appearances will be Bruce Grobbelaar, the South Africa-born Liverpool legend who made more than 600 appearances for the club and won six league titles, a European Cup, three FA Cups and three League Cups during his 13-year career at Anfield.

Fans will also have opportunities to view the UEFA Champions League trophy, meet official club mascot Mighty Red and participate in a series of cultural and supporter-focused events.

Official store launch celebrations are scheduled for 19 May in Cape Town and 21 May in Johannesburg.