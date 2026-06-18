Are you ready for South Africa’s biggest fitness party?

Buy one of the limited early-bird tickets to secure your spot at Saturday Night Fitness 2026 powered by Centrum!

Saturday Night Fitness – the event that celebrates empowerment, strength and community – is coming back to Montecasino in Johannesburg on 15 August 2026. The event will bring together 2,000 participants for four hours of back-to-back training sessions led by eight of South Africa’s most exciting fitness personalities – all set to the stirring beats of DJ BammBamm and hosted by MC Siv Ngesi.

What started as a bold idea to bring people together through fitness in 2022 has grown into one of the country’s most anticipated events, drawing thousands of participants of every fitness level together for a night of sweating, connecting and endorphin-fuelled fun. And this year’s edition promises to be the most exciting yet.

In your element

For 2026, Saturday Night Fitness introduces a brand-new theme: Level Up! Be In Your Element. The venue will be divided into four elemental zones – Earth, Air, Fire and Water – each colour-coordinated and packed with its own themed activities, mini challenges and partner activations. This year, it’s not just about the workouts on stage – the elemental zones are set to turn the entire night into an immersive experience where movement, connection and a bit of friendly competition come together for a night of high-energy fun.

Your trainers

The trainer line-up promises to get you working up a sweat in no time. The dynamic duo Ceri and Lydia Hannan will kick things off with their Rockstar Party Starter warm-up, making sure your body is primed and your energy is where it needs to be. Next, Coach Zaakz will take the crowd through Power Under Pressure – a fast-paced session focused on strength, community and digging deep. After that intensity, Verna Young will bring it back to the body with Pilates Unleashed, a session that will have you locked in, switched on and feeling every single rep. Then Yolisa Hamilton and Klaas “Biggy” Letsoalo will bring the local energy with Jima Box Fit, a high-energy boxing workout that’s as fun as it is fierce. If you’re looking to work those glutes, Chunky Phiri has you covered – his No Ifs, All Butts session will take you through a lower-body burnout you won’t forget. And closing the night with a bang, Zoor Galant will lead the crowd through a Zumba session – a celebration of movement, music and everything your body is capable of.

The early bird catches... the best spot

For those who want to be as close to the action as possible, early-bird tickets offer first choice of placement at the front of the crowd. That means you’re closest to the trainers, deepest in the energy and right at the heart of the action. These tickets are limited, so book yours now!

Whether it’s your first Saturday Night Fitness or you’re a returning regular, the 2026 edition has something new to offer. Four hours, six training sessions, four elemental zones and 2,000 people moving together – this is what levelling up looks like.

Buy your tickets at quicket.co.za

Saturday Night Fitness is powered by Centrum.



