Daily Sun App unlocks bigger brand power in Mzansi

The new Daily Sun app gives advertisers a sharper mobile route into one of South Africa’s most loyal and engaged mass-market audiences.

Daily Sun, Mzansi’s trusted voice, has launched a brand-new app, opening a powerful new mobile channel for readers, advertisers and commercial partners.

The new Daily Sun app strengthens the brand’s digital evolution and gives clients direct access to one of South Africa’s most loyal, engaged and commercially active mass-market audiences.

Download the new Daily Sun app here.

Media24 general manager: English news Jerusha Raath said: “We are incredibly proud to mark this next chapter in Daily Sun’s journey with the launch of our new app, which puts our video-first, community-driven journalism directly into the hands of our readers, wherever they are.

“Crossing more than 5 million page views in June 2026 is a powerful vote of confidence from our audience. This app is our way of honouring that trust by giving them an even faster, more immersive and convenient Daily Sun experience on mobile.”

What has given Daily Sun such incredible staying power in the digital era is its real, authentic storytelling. This has always been the hallmark of the brand’s news product.

Its audience wants to be heard. It wants its experiences validated. Daily Sun does exactly that.

Whether it is a story about a man whose deceased father left him gold rings that bring bling to the township, painful crime-victim stories, or SunPower driving accountability and positive change, the mandate is clear: Daily Sun is the people’s voice.

For advertisers, this trust is powerful. It gives brands a credible way to connect with communities through content that is relevant, relatable and rooted in real South African life.

The new Daily Sun app expands this offering and creates a richer, more personal experience for the audience.

Daily Sun Editor Amos Mananyetso said: “Daily Sun is already a trusted voice for millions of South Africans across social media and our website. Now the Daily Sun app turns up the volume.

“It gives our audience fast, personal access to the stories they care about — sungereza, soccer, celebs, kasi life, entertainment and the current affairs shaping Mzansi.”

The app’s personalisation feature is a key addition. It gives users more control over the news and entertainment content they want to follow.

For advertisers and partners, this opens the door to stronger audience insight, smarter targeting and more relevant campaign opportunities.

South Africa’s mass market remains a high-demand segment because of its scale, loyalty and growing spending power across middle- to higher-income consumers.

The trust Daily Sun enjoys in this market remains one of its biggest strengths. Recent research has affirmed that the brand’s digital shift is working and winning.

90% of the total sample say they still read Daily Sun — a retention rate that reflects strong brand loyalty.

75% of current readers access Daily Sun daily or multiple times a day, showing a committed and habituated audience.

The Daily Sun audience is young and agile. A large number of readers fall within the 18–39 age group, with a healthy mix of working-class and middle-income groups.

22% of the audience falls within the lower- to middle-income, R22,000 per month-plus income group.

The new app is expected to deliver valuable audience-behaviour trends, giving the business deeper insight into what readers choose, follow and engage with.

Media24 Sales Director Bea van der Vyver said: “Daily Sun is one of South Africa’s most trusted and widely read news brands, and our clients feel that impact directly in their campaign results.

“Our readers are responsive, commercially active and highly engaged, and that translates into real, measurable returns.

“The launch of the Daily Sun app is a landmark moment. It signals our full evolution into a digital-first media brand.

“The app gives us a powerful new channel to take to market, sitting at the heart of our 360-degree campaign offering, alongside video, social media placements, partnership-first content and more.

“We’re not just reaching our audience, we’re engaging them wherever they are. For our clients, that means greater reach, deeper impact and smarter investment.”



