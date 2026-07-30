When the audience you want won't sit through your ads

For brands targeting affluent consumers, the challenge isn't finding them; it's earning their attention.

Jessica Nkosi at Nedbank International Polo.

Many high-net-worth consumers have deliberately engineered advertising out of their lives. They subscribe to ad-free streaming services, spend less time consuming traditional media, and have little patience for brand interruptions.

This raises an obvious question. If you can't interrupt them, how do you reach them?

The shift

The answer isn't necessarily more media. It's amplifiable experiences. Not because experiences replace advertising, but because they create something advertising rarely can: genuine interest.

A well-designed experience creates stories. Stories create content. Content fuels social conversation, PR and influencer coverage. Suddenly, a room of a few hundred guests becomes content that reaches hundreds of thousands.

A new blueprint for live experiences

"We're seeing a shift from event management to experience design. That's an important distinction. You're no longer just organising what happens on the day; you're designing what people will remember, what they'll share and how brands naturally become part of those moments," shares Sean Bracegirdle, senior strategist at Levergy.

"Whether it's The Masters' traditions, Coachella's culture or LIV Golf's fan-first format, the world's most successful events all understand the same thing: people don't simply buy access anymore. They buy identity, belonging and stories they'll tell long after the event has ended."

Nedbank International Polo

This is exactly what Levergy set out to achieve with Nedbank International Polo. Not simply producing an exceptional event, but building an experience designed to travel beyond the guests who attended.

Beautifully crafted content.

Live storytelling.

Earned media.

Creator amplification.

When attention is scarce, the objective isn’t impressions. It’s to create moments that people actively choose to engage with, share, and remember.

Experienced by few. Seen by many.



