The future we choose: Why urgent action on sustainability is South Africa’s only option

As South Africa faces increasing climate risks, water scarcity, and economic disparity, the urgency to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has never been greater. The financial sector plays a crucial role in shaping a sustainable future, and Nedbank has positioned itself as a leader in this space.

Moving beyond alignment with global sustainability trends, the bank actively drives change through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions that make a measurable impact on communities and the environment.

To illustrate the consequences of inaction, Nedbank’s latest Purpose Storytelling initiative leverages AI to predict what South Africa could look like in the year 2100 if the UN SDGs are not met. The projections highlight severe water shortages, economic instability, and a deeply unbalanced ecosystem. However, the campaign serves as more than a cautionary tale; it is a call to action.

"This campaign is more than just a wake-up call – it is a roadmap for urgent, collective action," says Khensani Nobanda, Group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank. "We believe that through sustainable finance and purposeful investment we can change the trajectory of South Africa’s future."

Nedbank’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond rhetoric, with significant investments in transformative initiatives that address critical environmental and social challenges. Two key projects, Kusini Water and the uMzimvubu Catchment Partnership Programme (UCPP), demonstrate the bank’s hands-on approach to driving positive change.

Water scarcity remains one of South Africa’s most pressing challenges, with millions still lacking access to clean drinking water. Kusini Water, a social enterprise supported by Nedbank, is revolutionising water access through cutting-edge technology and community-driven solutions.

"Our goal is simple: To provide sustainable, safe water to underserved communities," explains Murendeni Mafumo, founder of Kusini Water. "With Nedbank’s support, we’ve been able to expand our reach, deploying solar-powered filtration systems that harness nanotechnology to purify water efficiently and sustainably."

Through this partnership, Nedbank has played a vital role in rolling out water filtration systems in rural and peri-urban communities, ensuring that the fundamental right to access to clean water is actualised. The project has already produced 1,508 kilolitres of water, supported over 80 enterprises, and upskilled 200 individuals, creating employment opportunities and fostering long-term sustainability.

While securing water access is crucial, protecting natural water sources is equally important. The UCPP, in collaboration with WWF and local stakeholders, is working to restore one of South Africa’s most vital river systems.

"The degradation of our water catchment areas threatens both biodiversity and community livelihoods," says Samir Randera-Rees, WWF representative. "By restoring ecosystems and promoting sustainable land management, we are safeguarding water security for local communities and downstream economies."

With Nedbank’s investment in this initiative, degraded landscapes in the Eastern Cape are being restored, improving water quality, enhancing biodiversity, and securing livelihoods for local communities. The programme has successfully protected 45 natural springs, supplying clean and reliable water to over 42,000 people, while integrating sustainable farming and rangeland management practices to create economic opportunities.

In line with this vision, Nedbank’s YouthX initiative celebrates young entrepreneurs like Ngangelizwe Mathunjwa, founder of Aero Greens, an agritech startup using sustainable, soil-less vertical farming to reduce water use by 98% and produce high-quality crops year-round. YouthX supports innovators committed to sustainability and the United Nations SDGs, focusing on water conservation and climate action.

"YouthX has been transformative, helping us expand Aero Greens and make a bigger impact on water scarcity, food security, and climate change," said Mathunjwa.

Through partnerships with startups like Aero Greens, Nedbank is dedicated to fostering sustainable businesses that contribute to a better future for South Africa and beyond.

Financial institutions have a unique responsibility – and opportunity – to drive sustainability at scale. By integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into financial decision-making, financial institutions can influence industries, direct capital toward sustainable ventures, and shape a future in which both people and the planet thrive.

"At Nedbank, we view sustainability not as an optional add-on, but as a core pillar of our business strategy," says Nobanda. "Through green finance, impact-driven investments, and partnerships with organisations like Kusini Water and the UCPP, we are proving that finance can be a force for good."

The AI-generated vision of 2,100 presents a stark choice: Continue an unsustainable path or take decisive action today. Nedbank has chosen the latter – investing in real solutions that create tangible impact. However, meaningful change requires collective action from businesses, policymakers, and individuals alike.

The future is shaped by the choices made today. The question remains: What role will you play in the future of South Africa?



