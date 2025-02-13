Tebogo Mashego new managing director of You FM

Tebogo Mashego has been appointed managing director of You FM, a commercial radio station in the North West Province.

Effective immediately, Mashego brings over a decade of experience in the media industry and a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the station in a strategic move to drive growth, diversification, and financial stability in the competitive business space.

With his extensive experience in market intelligence, Mashego brings the right skills to propel the station's market share and revenue growth.

Mashego says he is thrilled to join the station.

“Our key objective is to attract a more diverse audience, expanding our reach and increasing our market share.

“By leveraging my expertise in market intelligence, we'll inform strategic decisions that drive business growth and ensure sustained profitability.

“I'm excited to work with the team to unlock new opportunities and take You FM to new heights,” says Mashego.

His broad experience and skills make him an ideal candidate for this role, as he has worked in various senior roles within the media industry, including senior media analyst at eMedia, senior media strategist at MSG Afrika, senior audience specialist at Multichoice, and head of sales and insights at You FM.

His ability to analyse market trends, identify opportunities, and develop effective strategies will drive YOU FM's growth and success.

Mashego has a National Diploma in Marketing from the Vaal University of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and International Relations from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

He furthered his studies with a Bachelor of Arts Honours in Political Studies from North West University and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Wits.