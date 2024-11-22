Levergy shines with 19 wins at the Assegai Awards

Levergy Marketing Agency celebrated a standout performance at the recent Assegai Awards, securing 19 wins, including 11 gold awards - the most of any agency on the night. This achievement earned Levergy the prestigious Zinthatu Award, which recognises ‘consistent excellence and multiple gold wins.’

The annual Assegai Awards aim to ‘benchmark and continuously raise the bar in respect of creative effectiveness, strategic importance and profitability of campaigns, projects and business.’

Levergy’s accolades spanned 13 diverse categories including, influencer, experiential, social media, branded content and integrated campaign.

“These wins reflect the dedication of our team to delivering creative ideas that not only fuel the passions of our audiences but also drive tangible business results,” said Struan Campbell, Levergy CEO. “Passion marketing lies at the core of what we do, enabling us to craft campaigns that resonate deeply and connect authentically.”

Nedbank’s #Run4Avos was a big winner for the agency on the night collecting six golds. This humorous initiative engaged runners and inspired registrations for Nedbank’s Avo Supershop.

Telkom’s Stand Tall campaign, designed to maximise their involvement in the 2023 Netball World Cup, was another highlight, claiming five gold awards. The campaign delivered record-breaking returns while spotlighting women’s sports.

“We take immense pride in our ability to deliver effective creative solutions for our clients and are deeply grateful to Nedbank and Telkom for their trust and partnership through 2024,” added Campbell. “A special thanks to the Assegai Awards and its judges for this incredible recognition.”



