Levergy kicks-off awards season with 18 wins across New Generation and Prisms

Issued by Levergy
2 Oct 2024
2 Oct 2024
This year’s New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards saw Levergy achieve the most wins of any entrant with a total of 12 accolades. This came after six wins at the 2024 PRISM Awards, placing them in the top five agencies at ‘Africa’s most sought-after public relations awards.’
Rob Garden, partner at Levergy said, “At Levergy we strive to use our understanding of audiences and culture to create work that resonates deeply with its target.  It is always rewarding to see our approach to creative work recognized by industry peers. We would like to thank both the New Generation and Prism Awards for this wonderful recognition of our work.” 

Levergy and their clients Nedbank and Telkom were awarded across disciplines, including awards in categories such as excellence in content marketing; revenue-generating campaign; influencer marketing; sport, and integrated campaign.

For Nedbank, The Art of Wine, which used generative AI to democratize wine appreciation, was recognized in the ‘Best Use of AI in Marketing’ category at the New Generation Awards as well as ‘Visual Communications’ at the Prism Awards. #Run4Avos, a humorous take on running culture promoting the Avo SuperShop was recognised under Most Viral Campaign at New Generation among others.

Telkom’s Stand Tall, created for the 2023 Netball World Cup, transformed South Africa’s netball stars into heroes to inspire the youth and once again shone: achieving six gold awards across both platforms.

“I’d like to thank our partners at Nedbank and Telkom for their ongoing support and belief in Levergy’s passion marketing approach as well as the Levergy team, who has continued dedication to driving meaningful impact for our clients has been imperative in achieving these results,” concluded Garden.

Levergy
Levergy is a leading sport and entertainment communications agency based in Johannesburg.
