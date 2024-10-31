VS Gaming Weekly season 4 welcomes: New hosts, thrilling leagues, and celebrity guests!

Telkom continues to redefine gaming in South Africa, with the highly anticipated fourth season of VS Gaming Weekly, which is set to premiere on 1 November 2024, at 2pm on SABC 1. The free-to-air magazine show returns with new hosts and a focus on making esports accessible to everyone - from casual players to aspiring professionals.

Through VS Gaming Weekly, Telkom’s mission is clear – to break down barriers in gaming and offer a platform that gives viewers an all-access pass to the vibrant world of esports by showcasing player journeys, gaming culture, the latest in gaming news and trends, and the ever-growing esports ecosystem.

This season, Telkom is thrilled to welcome back George “Okay Wasabi” Mnguni, beloved for his comedic flair, and Sibu Mpanza, a retro gaming enthusiast. Joining them are fan favourites, Julia Robson, Daniel Jenneker, and Canton Parker, each bringing their unique energy and insights to the show. Together, they will guide viewers through exciting segments, and offering tips and tricks from pro gamers to help you dominate the gaming scene.

Telkom has a fantastic lineup of leagues this season including the Racing Rig Challenge, which promises adrenaline-pumping competition as gamers hit the virtual tracks, pushing their skills and reflexes to the limit. Meanwhile, eDiski Season 7 continues to bring the thrill of soccer to the esports arena, offering fans the chance to engage with their favorite teams and players in intense matchups. Rocket League, with its unique blend of soccer and vehicular acrobatics, will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as competitors showcase their aerial skills and teamwork. The High School Esports League (HSEL) is back, providing an exciting platform for young gamers to compete and connect while promoting a sense of community and sportsmanship. Finally, the Masters S9 will feature top-tier talent vying for supremacy, elevating the competition to new heights and showcasing the best of the best in the esports landscape.

Adding an extra layer of excitement, this season will feature surprise guest appearances from prominent South African celebrities and athletes such as Sikelelwa Vuyeleni, Aphiwe Mkefe, Kamogelo Maseko (national netballer and Muzi to name a few. These special guests will not only join the hosts for engaging discussions but will also participate in some gaming challenges, bringing a fresh and entertaining perspective to the show. Fans can look forward to unexpected moments and interactions that highlight the crossover between traditional sports and gaming.

Gugu Mthembu, CMO at Telkom, shared her excitement for the upcoming season, stating, “At Telkom, we are dedicated to nurturing the esports community and providing a platform where gamers of all levels can shine through VS Gaming. Season 4 promises to be our best yet, with fresh talent, new leagues, and exciting guest appearances to elevate the gaming experience for everyone.”

Tune in to VS Gaming Weekly every Friday on SABC 3 or stream it anytime on SABC+ for an action-packed season of esports excitement. For more information you can check out https://www.vsgaming.co.za/ or follow Telkom social media pages @vsgamingworld.



