Openserve announces new CEO appointment

Telkom Group has appointed Beauty Apleni as chief executive officer of Openserve, its wholesale fibre and connectivity business, effective 1 July 2025.
10 Jun 2025
10 Jun 2025
Beauty Apleni | image supplied
Beauty Apleni | image supplied

Apleni, a Telkom veteran with over 25 years of experience in the ICT sector, succeeds Selby Khuzwayo, who has served as acting CEO since December 2024.

Apleni’s appointment is part of Telkom’s data-led strategy and aims to drive the continued growth and adoption of Openserve’s fibre network.

She has held several executive leadership positions within Telkom Group, including chief of sales and technology for Telkom Consumer, chief technology and information officer for Telkom Consumer, executive service delivery and solution design at Cybernest, executive of IT outsource services at Cybernest, and most recently chief of staff for Telkom Group’s strategy and mergers and acquisitions.

“Beauty’s experience and strong knowledge of our businesses, M&A and ICT industry place her in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of Openserve going forward,” said Serame Taukobong, Telkom Group CEO.

“I have no doubt she will make a valuable contribution to sustaining the wave of momentum, driving the Group forward in a complex operating environment.”

Apleni holds a BSc in computer science from Nelson Mandela University and has completed additional qualifications in management, strategy and leadership.

Commenting on her appointment, Apleni said:

“Having dedicated over two decades to Telkom, I’m deeply committed to our mission of connecting all South Africans to a better future. I look forward to working with the group executive committee, and the talented team at Openserve and collaborating with the rest of the OneTelkom family.”

Let's do Biz