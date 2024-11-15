Fandom is dead, welcome to Fancom

Fancom represents the exploration of coalescing fan communities and the opportunity for brands to be at the centre of them

In an era where brands seek to foster authentic connections with audiences, the importance of passion-driven marketing cannot be overstated. Levergy, an industry leader in passions-based marketing, has undertaken proprietary research, Passion Pulse, to deeply understand and engage communities based on their passions and genuine interests. This approach marks a pivotal shift from traditional fandom to a nuanced concept called "Fancom." Through Fancom, Levergy moves away from seeing audiences as homogenous groups and instead embraces the complexity of individuals and communities converging around shared passions.

The foundation of passion pulse

Passion Pulse emerged as a data-driven tool to tap into how people use their passions to connect with others and define their identities. Levergy’s research shows that 62% of South Africans actively use their passions to engage with others offline, highlighting the opportunity for brands to foster not only consumer connections but also to help people bond over shared interests. Based on responses from over 1,600 participants, the study identified over 300 unique passions that shape their identities, averaging 4.7 passions per person. Notably, more than a quarter of respondents reported at least seven different passions, underscoring the diversity of interests within any given audience segment.

From a marketing perspective, this diversity translates to 4-7 unique touchpoints through which brands can forge meaningful connections with their audience. Yet, for these connections to resonate, brands must seamlessly integrate themselves into the passion points of their target audiences. As revealed in the Passion Pulse findings, 78% of individuals rate their dedication to passions at 8 out of 10, making these touchpoints essential opportunities for authentic engagement.

Shifting from fandom to fancom

The concept of Fancom reflects the evolution of traditional fandom. Previously, fans were viewed as uniform groups defined by singular labels like "football fans" or "music fans." However, today’s audiences reject these broad generalizations. People are no longer mere spectators of a sport or genre; they are active participants, often shaping and redefining the very culture they engage with. Fancom recognizes this shift by embracing communities as dynamic groups that coalesce around passions, whether in sports, fashion, music, or any other realm.

In response to this change, Levergy has introduced the Culture Club, a collective of diverse strategists, each with unique insights and experiences, both internal experts and external consultants. This team keeps Levergy attuned to cultural shifts, allowing the agency to deliver campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences through relevance and cultural understanding.

Fancom in action

Levergy has already successfully applied Fancom principles across several notable campaigns. For instance, the Nedbank Cup Ya Rona campaign redefined local football engagement by creating a content creator house that brought together communities through a fusion of fashion, music, food, and comedy. This approach underscored football’s broad cultural appeal and sparked authentic engagement across these different spheres.

Similarly, Telkom’s “Stand Tall” campaign, part of its netball portfolio, empowered women’s sports by aligning with superhero culture - a theme that resonates with the brand's audience. By combining sport and advocacy for gender equality, this campaign generated Telkom's most successful brand impact in recent years. These campaigns highlight how Fancom enables brands to connect across various interests, fostering credibility and resonance among their audiences.

Cultivating passion-fuelled engagement

The Fancom approach represents a profound rethinking of how brands relate to audiences. Where traditional marketing targeted generic fan segments, Fancom promotes the idea that brands should integrate within the unique culture and identity of each community. Levergy's commitment to this approach is not only theoretical but operational, as evidenced by its ongoing success with brands like Nedbank, New Balance, Telkom, and Energade. By harnessing the intersectionality of passions, Levergy has tapped into a model of audience engagement that is personal, layered, and sustainable.

The advent of Fancom signals a broader trend toward viewing audiences as vibrant, multifaceted communities. Instead of merely consuming content, fans today actively participate, protect, and promote the cultures they love. Levergy's approach acknowledges this active role, cultivating brands that do not merely advertise but join in the growth of these communities, reinforcing their authenticity and relevance.

A vision for the future of audience engagement

As Levergy celebrates twelve years of pioneering work in passions marketing, Fancom and Passion Pulse represent their latest evolution in an already storied journey. The agency's Culture Club and their ongoing research initiatives ensure that they remain at the forefront of audience insights, continuously challenging themselves to redefine engagement through culture and passion.

Levergy's work underscores that the future of audience engagement is about more than attracting attention; it’s about fostering genuine community connections around shared passions. As they look to the future, Fancom and Passion Pulse stand as powerful frameworks through which brands can not only reach but truly resonate with today’s audiences.

The agency has published a report ‘FANDOM IS DEAD. WELCOME TO FANCOM’ which explores Fancom behaviours within different passion spaces and can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/47o2IGP



