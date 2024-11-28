EXCLUSIVE: Levergy appoints new managing director

Levergy Marketing Agency has appointed Lindsey Rayner as its new managing director. Rayner steps into the role having recently served as the managing director of digital agency, Machine_.

A through-the-line marketing and communications agency specialising in passion marketing and part of the Up&Up Group, her appointment reflects Levergy's continued momentum and commitment to remain at the forefront of sponsorship and passion-led marketing, delivering smart, culturally attuned solutions that align to evolving client needs.

Rayner joins a leadership team that continues to drive Levergy's integration and innovation across disciplines.

The team remains focused on ensuring client delivery, commercial impact, and cultural relevance across every brand touchpoint, underpinned by The Up&Up Group's continued strategic investment, ensuring even greater success, deeper capabilities, and bolder ambitions for the future.

A distinctive offerings

"Levergy is an agency with a distinctive offering and a strong legacy. I'm energised by the opportunity to help shape its evolution - strengthening our client partnerships, driving creative integration, and ensuring we continue to lead in sponsorship, sport and culturally relevant brand building," says Rayner.

With over two decades' experience, Rayner started her career at the Stormers and Springbok rugby teams before transitioning into sponsorship amplification for brands such as Castle Lager, Sunfoil, Heineken, Lay's, and Visa.

Her deep connection to sport remains central to her work - she's been a judge at the SA Sports Industry Awards for the past three years.

Sponsorship and passion marketing

"We're thrilled to welcome Lindsey to The Up&Up Group and Levergy," says Jacques Burger, group CEO of The Up&Up Group.

"With her outstanding leadership and the formidable team in place, Levergy continues to deepen its capabilities and deliver best-in-class work that drives measurable impact for clients."

"Sponsorship and passion marketing is what Levergy does best," says Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer at the Up&Up Group.

"But what excites me is how the agency is scaling its capabilities across creative, digital, content, PR and experiential to offer clients more connected solutions in building their brand properties".

Successful 2024

This announcement comes on the back of a successful 2024 for Levergy, having secured the Financial Mail AdFocus Specialist Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year and the prestigious Zinthatu Award at the Assegai Awards, affirming its leadership in passion-led marketing.

Levergy has a roster of blue-chip clients including MTN, Nedbank, SuperSport, and New Balance, and with a track record of delivering some of South Africa's biggest and most awarded sporting moments, from the annual Nedbank Cup to ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the Netball World Cup.