    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    South African music royalty celebrated at Metro FM Music Awards 2025

    The Metro FM Music Awards 2025 (MMAs) celebrated South African music royalty, with Bassie's Kwelanga making a clean sweep in three categories: Best Music Video, Best Amapiano Song, and Best Collaboration Song. Meanwhile, Limpopo Queen Makhadzi was crowned Artist of the Year.
    5 May 2025
    The Metro FM Music Awards 2025 (MMAs) celebrated South African music royalty, with Bassie's Kwelanga making a clean sweep in three categories (Image supplied)
    The Metro FM Music Awards 2025 (MMAs) celebrated South African music royalty, with Bassie's Kwelanga making a clean sweep in three categories (Image supplied)

    Kwaito legends TKZee and Gospel Queen, Dr. Rebecca Malope were celebrated for their contributions to South African music, all receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards.

    Winners

    The winners in the various categories were as follows:

    • Best Female Artist: Xolly Mncwango
    • Best RnB Song: Mawelele & Kwela – All my Liffe
    • Best Dance Song: Chronical Deep, Lahleeza, Kabza De Small ft Latique, Ezra – Hayi Baba
    • Best Styled Artist: Morda
    • Best Kwaito/Gqom Song: Mr Thela, Beast RSA, Mthandazi Gatya & Zanda Zakusa - Ekhaya
    • Best Jazz Album: Linda Sikhakhane - iLadi
    • Best Music Video: Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft TManXpress. LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0
    • Best Viral Challenge: Woodblock DJS – Mvelost: Sest Off; Somololo – Skuta Baba
    • Best Produced Album: Emtee – DIY 3
    • Best New Artist: Neo Dube
    • Best Collaboration Song: Bassie, M-Touch, Range, Amaza tf. TmanXpress, LeencKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0
    • Artist of The Year: Makhadzi
    • Best Amapiano Song: Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft. TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0
    • Best Hip Hop Song: Skhandaworld, K.O & Nasty C – Too Much
    • Best Duo/Group: Blaq Diamond
    • Best African Pop Song: Naledi Aphiwe & Mawelele – Romeo & Juliet
    • Best Gospel Album: Xolly Mncgwango - Unusual
    • Best Male Artist: Usimamane

    The MMAs ignited Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, whilst celebrating South Africa's music royalty in style.

    Hosted by the dynamic duo of Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Luthando Shosha, who sizzled with undeniable chemistry and delivered multiple show-stopping moments while rocking six stunning looks, the awards were broadcast live on SABC 1 and livestreamed on SABC+.

    Bassie, one of Mzansi's vocal royalty, kicked off the night with a show-stopping performance, bringing the house down with high-energy choreography.

    The night continued with captivating performances by Black Motion, Usimamane, Langa Mavuso, and K.O, who delivered renditions of South Africa's most iconic hits.

