South African music royalty celebrated at Metro FM Music Awards 2025

The Metro FM Music Awards 2025 (MMAs) celebrated South African music royalty, with Bassie's Kwelanga making a clean sweep in three categories: Best Music Video, Best Amapiano Song, and Best Collaboration Song. Meanwhile, Limpopo Queen Makhadzi was crowned Artist of the Year.

Kwaito legends TKZee and Gospel Queen, Dr. Rebecca Malope were celebrated for their contributions to South African music, all receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Winners

The winners in the various categories were as follows:

Best Female Artist: Xolly Mncwango



Best RnB Song: Mawelele & Kwela – All my Liffe



Best Dance Song: Chronical Deep, Lahleeza, Kabza De Small ft Latique, Ezra – Hayi Baba



Best Styled Artist: Morda



Best Kwaito/Gqom Song: Mr Thela, Beast RSA, Mthandazi Gatya & Zanda Zakusa - Ekhaya



Best Jazz Album: Linda Sikhakhane - iLadi



Best Music Video: Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft TManXpress. LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0



Best Viral Challenge: Woodblock DJS – Mvelost: Sest Off; Somololo – Skuta Baba



Best Produced Album: Emtee – DIY 3



Best New Artist: Neo Dube



Best Collaboration Song: Bassie, M-Touch, Range, Amaza tf. TmanXpress, LeencKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0



Artist of The Year: Makhadzi



Best Amapiano Song: Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger, Amaza ft. TmanXpress, LeemcKrazy – Kwelanga 2.0



Best Hip Hop Song: Skhandaworld, K.O & Nasty C – Too Much



Best Duo/Group: Blaq Diamond



Best African Pop Song: Naledi Aphiwe & Mawelele – Romeo & Juliet



Best Gospel Album: Xolly Mncgwango - Unusual



Best Male Artist: Usimamane

The MMAs ignited Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, whilst celebrating South Africa's music royalty in style.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Siyabonga Ngwekazi and Luthando Shosha, who sizzled with undeniable chemistry and delivered multiple show-stopping moments while rocking six stunning looks, the awards were broadcast live on SABC 1 and livestreamed on SABC+.

Bassie, one of Mzansi's vocal royalty, kicked off the night with a show-stopping performance, bringing the house down with high-energy choreography.

The night continued with captivating performances by Black Motion, Usimamane, Langa Mavuso, and K.O, who delivered renditions of South Africa's most iconic hits.