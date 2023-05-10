Octagon appoints Struan Campbell as managing director, Futures Sport and Entertainment

Former Levergy CEO and co-founder to lead Futures Sport & Entertainment expansion and operations in Africa.

Addition of Campbell marks second Octagon Africa Group leadership hire in 2025.

Octagon Africa Group today announced the appointment of industry leader Struan Campbell to managing director, Futures Sport & Entertainment Africa. In the role, Campbell will spearhead the launch of Futures in Africa, and lead the strategic and creative vision for the agency’s work across the region.

Part of the Octagon agency network, Futures Sport & Entertainment is the industry leading provider of data and analysis for the sports media and fan landscape, providing advanced analytics, performance measurement, and strategic insights to brands, leagues, events, teams and media platforms around the world.

Campbell will collaborate with Octagon Africa Group chairman Franco Barocas, and the leadership teams across the company, including Octagon’s Cricket and Rugby divisions.

“The opportunity to shape a world-class sport and entertainment offering in Africa is significant,” said Campbell. “With the backing of Octagon’s global network and proprietary assets, combined with the best local talent, we aim to create a differentiated proposition and set a new benchmark in the market. By tapping into the best minds, tools, and IP, we will offer a unique and differentiated proposition that delivers real business outcomes for clients across the continent.”

“Struan’s reputation, expertise, and proven track record of success make him an invaluable addition to our group,” said Barocas. “His ability to merge data-driven strategy with creative storytelling and technology-driven amplification, aligns perfectly with our vision for Octagon’s growth in the region, and our continued investment in top-tier leadership and innovation.”

“We are thrilled to have Struan join our leadership team in Africa, to oversee and drive operations for Futures in the marketplace,” said John Shea, CEO, Octagon. “As fan culture and behaviour continue to evolve and serve as key components to sponsorship decisions, Struan’s insights and many years of experience across the industry will provide us best-in-class leadership to ensure we maximise opportunities for our clients throughout Africa.”

Campbell joins Futures after co-founding Levergy and serving as the agency’s CEO. Under Campbell’s leadership, he drove Levergy to become one of the most respected sports & entertainment marketing agencies in Africa.

The appointment of Campbell follows Octagon Africa Group’s recent announcement of Seseki Itsweng being named managing director. Together with Octagon stalwart and Africa continental lead, Devian Nadasen, these appointments will further Octagon’s ongoing focus, growth, and commitment to offering clients world class capabilities across the region.

Octagon Africa is a joint Alliance between the Octagon agency network, and an independent South African ownership group.

