    Stokvelex continues to empower local communities

    Issued by 7Colors Communications
    22 Nov 2024
    22 Nov 2024
    Stokvelex, the esteemed exhibition dedicated to empowering stokvels, cooperatives, and local communities, is poised to make a triumphant return. This expo has been driving transformative change since its inception in 2014.
    Stokvelex serves as a comprehensive platform designed to facilitate access to services and products for stokvels and cooperative members, providing a seamless avenue to enhance their lives. It passionately underscores the key role that stokvels play in stimulating local economies, empowering members to champion and support local businesses. Furthermore, Stokvelex fervently encourages the transition from stokvels to cooperatives in collaboration with the provincial government, in an aid to generate much-needed jobs through the use of capital sitting within the stokvel chain.

    Covering a diverse array of sectors including financial planning, investment, burial services, wholesale deals, education, and travel, Stokvelex offers a multifaceted experience that empowers attendees to provide tailor-made solutions that resonate with the unique needs of stokvels, shedding light on the profound influence stokvels have in strengthening local economic vitality and facilitating engagement with the cooperative model, fostering sustainable growth.

    Closing off Entrepreneurship Week. Do not miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. You can expect to find industry role players such as SABRIC who will be highlighting the importance of safety around this period, especially for the groups that still withdraw their money at this time of the year. Celebration of Life, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, P&G, Sima Gas just to name a few. Close your stokvel on a high note with inputs and ideas on taking your stokvel to the next level. Individuals can also take advantage of the information and prizes on display. 

    Exciting prizes await stokvel groups, the event features prizes that stokvel groups can win, ranging from day trips to uniform and branding, including hampers from Hart, Sela and Milk Pure Fragrances.

    Don't miss out on this empowering event, proudly brought to you by Seven Colors Communications.

