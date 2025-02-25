ICCA Africa chapter announces new strategies to grow the chapter

ICCA Africa chapter chairperson, James Mwaura, to spearhead Africa’s business meetings’ agenda in the global arena.

James Mwaura, chairperson, African chapter of The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA)

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) – African chapter chairperson James Mwaura announces the chapter strategies to grow and develop Africa’s meetings and conventions industry on a global scale.

The strategies aim at positioning Africa as a prime business conferencing destination and showcasing the potential of the continent to host big events. Africa has a great deal of potential in the meetings and conference business. Mwaura’s efforts are dedicated in helping chapter members exploit this potential to increase the number of meetings that Africa hosts.

“Key will be to showcase the continent’s capabilities to host large conferences and events. Africa is ready to do business with the world. With the right in-country partnerships, member countries are able to host major events and, as ICCA Africa chapter, we will work to ensure we raise this profile,” said Mwaura, who is also the chief executive officer of Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi Kenya.

Mwaura further commits to deliver on his promises to grow the chapter. “I am pushing for strategic chapter involvement that provide valuable business and learning opportunities for Africa. I am also developing initiatives that foster greater participation and networking among Africa chapter members as well as mobilising new members to the chapter,“ Mwaura said.

The announcement of the strategies will be made during the Meetings Africa Show at the Kenyan stand on 26 February 2025 at 2pm. Further, the chairperson will schedule one-on-one appointments with the media to elaborate his action plan in growing the chapter business.

Some of the objectives of the African chapter, as the voice of Africa in the global meetings world, include increasing Africa’s market share of the global meetings industry, extracting more business between countries on the continent, growing and nurturing the people within the industry, and creating a positive image about Africa as a unique and inspiring destination for international meetings and events.

About ICCA

ICCA is an international body which represents the world’s leading suppliers in handling, transporting and accommodating international meetings and events. It comprises of 1,100 member companies and organisations across the world. It specialises in the international association's meetings sector in 100 countries.



The African chapter has about 50 members and plays a pivotal role in developing and growing the local meetings and events industry, and enhancing the global competitiveness of the continent.



