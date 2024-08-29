Celebrating women in rail: Honouring their contributions and achievements

As South Africa observes Women’s Month, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) takes this opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional women who are making significant strides in the rail industry. From engineering and technical roles to leadership positions and safety oversight, women are instrumental in shaping the future of rail transportation.

Women have become increasingly prominent in the rail sector, demonstrating exceptional skills, determination, and a passion for driving positive change. Their contributions extend across various disciplines, including engineering, operations, safety, and management, where they excel in their respective roles.

The RSR is committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment that empowers women to reach their full potential. By recognising and celebrating their achievements, we inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in the rail industry.

Women bring invaluable perspectives and skills to the rail industry, driving innovation and fostering a more inclusive and dynamic workforce. Their participation not only helps bridge skill gaps but also enhances the industry's overall performance and adaptability





- Madelein Williams, media and communications executive at RSR.

As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also encourage nominations for the Rail Industry Awards, which close on 31 August. These awards recognise outstanding individuals and organisations that have made exceptional contributions to the rail sector. There are various categories that can be considered for nominations including “Transformation in Rail”. Nominees in this category should have introduced major gender parity initiatives to advance women's careers in the rail industry, along with proactive strategies to increase applications from underrepresented groups. In addition, they should have launched multiple programmes enhancing equity, employee engagement, recruitment, retention, and employee health and wellbeing with positive outcomes. To find out more about this and other categories visit www.saria.co.za.

About the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR):

The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) was established in terms of the National Railway Safety Regulator Act No 16 of 2002 (as amended) to oversee and promote safe railway operations through appropriate support, monitoring, and enforcement, guided by an enabling regulatory framework. In the interest of rail safety, RSR also collects and disseminates information relating to safe railway operations to the public by means of rail safety awareness campaigns.

The RSR’s mandate is to:

Oversee safety in railway transport, while operators remain responsible for managing the safety of their operations.

Develop an appropriate regulatory framework through the development of regulations and standards for safe railway operations.

Monitor and ensure safety compliance by conducting audits, inspections and occurrence investigations.

Collect and disseminate information relating to safe railway operations.

Promote the harmonisation of the railway safety regime of South Africa with Southern African Development Community (SADC) railway operations.

Promote improved safety performance to promote the use of rail.



