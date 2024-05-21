RSR celebrates 21 years with Rail Safety Renaissance and inaugural industry awards for transformation

The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) is thrilled to announce its upcoming 21st birthday commemoration and the inaugural Rail Industry Awards, set to take place on 24 October 2024. This dual celebration marks a significant milestone for the RSR and the entire South African rail sector, showcasing the industry's journey towards excellence, safety, and innovation.

The Rail Industry Awards will honour outstanding individuals, teams, and organisations that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and commitment to railway safety.

From groundbreaking projects to transformative initiatives, the awards will highlight best practices and inspire continuous improvement across the sector.

"The Rail Industry Awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of all stakeholders involved in the South African rail sector," said Mmuso Selaledi, acting chief executive officer of the RSR. "By celebrating excellence and promoting safety, we aim to drive positive change and foster a culture of innovation within the industry."

In addition to the awards ceremony, the 21st birthday commemoration of the RSR will reflect on the organisation's journey over the past two decades.

From its inception in 2003 to its current position as the leading rail regulatory authority in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), the RSR has played a pivotal role in enhancing railway safety and ensuring compliance across the rail industry.

"The RSR's 21st birthday celebration is a momentous occasion for us to acknowledge our achievements, reflect on our challenges, and chart a course for the future," said Selaledi. "As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing safety standards, promoting innovation, and driving sustainable growth in the South African rail sector."

The upcoming events promise to be a catalyst for transformation within the South African rail industry, setting the stage for continued progress and success in the years to come. Stakeholders, industry professionals, and the public are encouraged to mark their calendars and join the RSR in celebrating this historic milestone.

About Railway Safety Regulator (RSR):

The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) was established in terms of the National Railway Safety Regulator Act No 16 of 2002 (as amended) to oversee and promote safe railway operations through appropriate support, monitoring and enforcement, guided by an enabling regulatory framework. In the interest of rail safety, RSR also collects and disseminates information relating to safe railway operations to the public by means of rail safety awareness campaigns.

