DM168 circulation surges: Readers drive our success

Each week, our small but dedicated team of six works tirelessly to produce 48 pages of insightful, engaging content to help readers make sense of an ever more complex world. Navigating the challenges of a fast-evolving media landscape is no easy feat. Our continued growth is a testament to strategic distribution, creative production tweaks and the relentless support of Daily Maverick’s exceptional journalists.

But DM168’s story wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging the extended team that fuels its success: Our advertisers, who trust in the value of print media, and most importantly, our readers.

Readers: The heart of our success

DM168’s audience is anything but ordinary. They are fiercely loyal, deeply engaged and undeniably passionate. From merchandising copies in shops to giving us feedback (and occasionally sending us cheeky photos of themselves reading the paper in unconventional ways), they are a community that embodies South Africa’s resilience, wit and intellect.

More than that, our readers value accountability and investigative journalism. They reject the noise of the digital world, opting instead for a curated print experience. As DM168 editor Heather Robertson explains:

“Too much garbage information has made many tune out knowledge and insights that could nourish them. Social media makes us vulnerable to ignorance and exploitation by the powerful and greedy. DM168 provides an antidote: a thoughtful, curated package that cuts through the noise.”

Why newsprint matters

While newsprint might seem unconventional in the digital age, it is exactly this deliberate, immersive format that keeps DM168’s growing audience engaged. Print offers readers a trusted, distraction-free experience – a rare commodity in today’s information-overloaded world.

This trust and focus have translated into consistent growth, with 11,112 loyal readers making it the go-to weekend read for South Africans who value investigative journalism, in-depth analysis and accountability.

A message of gratitude

To our readers: Thank you for your unwavering support, humour and dedication. To our advertisers: Thank you for seeing print as more than just a medium but as a powerful platform for meaningful engagement.

About DM168

DM168 is Daily Maverick’s flagship weekly print edition, delivering in-depth journalism and critical analysis to help readers navigate a complex world. With a growing audience and a commitment to quality, DM168 stands as a testament to the enduring power of print in a digital age.

You can find out more by visiting the Daily Maverick Blog here.




