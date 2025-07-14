Daily Maverick’s Marketing Masterclass Series 2 is underway. Here’s what’s next.

This nine-part webinar series brings together South Africa’s most respected marketers, creatives, and strategists to tackle what it really takes to lead in an industry that’s being reshaped by AI, shrinking budgets, and shifting audience expectations.

Presented in partnership with eatbigfish, the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), and the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA), the series explores three essential themes: Capability, Value, and Impact.

A series led by bold thinkers

Hosted by well-known marketing and brand strategy consultant David Blyth (Africa Partner at eatbigfish) and joined by Khaya Dlanga - award-winning marketer, bestselling author, seasoned storyteller, and managing partner at eatbigfish Africa - the series aims to unpack what it really takes to stay relevant, build value, and deliver impact in a world where the rules are being rewritten in real time.

What’s happened so far?

The second series launched on 3 July with The Marketer of the Future, featuring:

Elizabeth Mokwena, executive marketing director, HomeCare Africa at Unilever and MASA board member



Sechaba Motsieloa, founder of KANSY Group and MASA board member

Missed it? Catch the replay here → The Marketer of the Future

What’s next?

We’ve set the tone - now we dig into the forces reshaping modern marketing.

Over the next eight episodes, the Daily Maverick Marketing Masterclass unpacks across three themes:

CAPABILITY What you bring to the table

Marketing today demands more than clever ideas - it takes adaptability, curiosity, and a sharp set of evolving skills. This theme explores how marketers can build the mindset, tools, and resilience needed to grow careers, strengthen teams, and lead through complexity. 17 July – Building a Career in Marketing → Register here 31 July – Nurturing Creativity → Register here

VALUE What your work is worth

It’s not enough to do good work - you have to prove it. In an environment where attention is fleeting and trust is hard-earned. This track focuses on how brands and marketers define, create, and defend their value across platforms, categories, and cultures. 14 August - Building Brand Power 11 September - Creating Value Perceptions 25 September - Staying Locally Relevant

IMPACT What you leave behind

Great marketing doesn’t just make noise - it makes change. These sessions explore the kind of creativity that connects with people, shapes culture, drives results, and earns its place in the world. 9 October - Creativity & Business Impact 23 October - Using Humour for Impact 6 November - Break Through the Clutter

Each session is free to attend, CPD-accredited, and designed to offer practical, real-world insight for marketers navigating complexity, career growth, and creative leadership. Attendees can earn 6 Designated Marketer CPD points. (CMSA Level + for AMSA & MPSA Designated Members | CPD Approval Number: MA DM 25001)

A partnership with purpose

The Marketing Masterclass series is made possible through an innovative partnership between Daily Maverick, eatbigfish, MASA and ACA - a collective effort to remove barriers to top-tier thought leadership and support the growth of South Africa’s marketing and media community.

In a landscape that’s moving faster than most teams can keep up, these sessions create space to pause, reflect, and recalibrate - together.

To register and join the conversation visit Daily Maverick Events.

Explore the first series

Revisit insightful conversations from Series 1

The article was first published on the DM Blog here.



