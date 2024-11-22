Machine dominates at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards

Machine, a creative solutions agency, solidified its position as an industry leader with an outstanding performance at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards. The agency’s specialist content marketing and internal communications team took home a coveted collection of wins and accolades, showcasing their expertise across various content formats and industries.

Machine awards:

Email Newsletters: Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Winner Sanlam Connect Group Weekly Mailer: Earth Hour – Finalist

Excellence in Communication: Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Certificate of Excellence

Interactive Digital Publications: Sanlam Connect Project Accelerate (Special Edition) – 1st Runner-Up

Publication of the Year: Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Finalist

Websites: Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense blog – 1st Runner-Up PepsiCo: Sasko Bake It Better – 2nd Runner-Up

Corporate Publications: Sanlam Connect Engage – Finalist

Excellence in Writing: Sanlam Connect Project Accelerate (Special Edition) – Certificate of Excellence

Best Cover Design Sanlam Connect Engage – Challenger (Top 10)

Audio/visual: Sanlam Confident Conversations – 1st Runner-Up

Editor of the Year: Samantha Page – Finalist



Machine’s content marketing expertise shone through, securing wins for Sanlam Group Technology’s TechTok newsletter, the Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense blog, and the Sanlam ConnectProject Accelerate interactive publication. This success highlights Machine’s ability to adapt to the evolving media landscape and deliver impactful content experiences.

“Machine demonstrated excellence across a wide spectrum of categories and channels – spanning digital publications, email, and print – serving internal communications, loyalty and rewards, and retail clients,” says Paige Dorkin, head of content marketing at Machine. “With decades of experience crafting impactful content, our team is thrilled to see the depth and breadth of our work recognised.”

“Machine is celebrating more than awards. The masterstroke is showcasing the true effect of storytelling that is relevant, engaging and builds relationships. Personally, I am moved and motivated to keep telling stories that matter and add real value to our diverse audiences,” says Sam Page, senior content officer at Machine.

This is once again an impressive performance for the agency at the South African Publication Forum Awards further cementing Machine’s reputation as a leading force in the content marketing and internal communications industry.

