Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Sales Representative Paarl
- Sales Consultant Nelspruit
- Retail Sales Consultant Hazyview
- Brand Ambassador Hazyview
- Sales Coordinator Tsakane
Machine dominates at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards
Machine awards:
- Email Newsletters:
- Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Winner
- SanlamConnect Group Weekly Mailer: Earth Hour – Finalist
- Excellence in Communication:
- Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Certificate of Excellence
- Interactive Digital Publications:
- Sanlam ConnectProject Accelerate (Special Edition) – 1st Runner-Up
- Publication of the Year:
- Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Finalist
- Websites:
- Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense blog – 1st Runner-Up
- PepsiCo: Sasko Bake It Better – 2nd Runner-Up
- Corporate Publications:
- Sanlam Connect Engage – Finalist
- Excellence in Writing:
- Sanlam ConnectProject Accelerate (Special Edition) – Certificate of Excellence
- Best Cover Design
- Sanlam Connect Engage – Challenger (Top 10)
- Audio/visual:
- Sanlam Confident Conversations – 1st Runner-Up
- Editor of the Year:
- Samantha Page – Finalist
Machine’s content marketing expertise shone through, securing wins for Sanlam Group Technology’s TechTok newsletter, the Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense blog, and the Sanlam ConnectProject Accelerate interactive publication. This success highlights Machine’s ability to adapt to the evolving media landscape and deliver impactful content experiences.
“Machine demonstrated excellence across a wide spectrum of categories and channels – spanning digital publications, email, and print – serving internal communications, loyalty and rewards, and retail clients,” says Paige Dorkin, head of content marketing at Machine. “With decades of experience crafting impactful content, our team is thrilled to see the depth and breadth of our work recognised.”
“Machine is celebrating more than awards. The masterstroke is showcasing the true effect of storytelling that is relevant, engaging and builds relationships. Personally, I am moved and motivated to keep telling stories that matter and add real value to our diverse audiences,” says Sam Page, senior content officer at Machine.
This is once again an impressive performance for the agency at the South African Publication Forum Awards further cementing Machine’s reputation as a leading force in the content marketing and internal communications industry.
More About Machine_
Machine is the human B2B agency, bringing their ‘borderless creativity’ MO to life by harnessing the power of their creative specialists – including B2B strategists and content marketers – to solve your B2B problems in a human way.
Machine is the only agency in South Africa to bring together a range of creative specialists across the creative, content marketing and B2B industries, to supercharge your B2B marketing efforts. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.
Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up to date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.
- Machine dominates at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards22 Nov 13:56
- Machine clinches gold at 2024 DMASA Assegai Awards20 Nov 10:59
- Machine_ x Blackboard: Inspiring the next generation of creatives11 Nov 13:51
- Why fear is the single biggest challenge in B2B marketing, and how to overcome it25 Oct 09:04
- How do you ensure people feel seen and heard in a big corporate?03 Oct 12:00