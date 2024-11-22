Marketing & Media Direct Marketing
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Daily MaverickMachine_MediamarkTractor OutdoorNielsenIQAAA School of AdvertisingPenquinIncubetaBizcommunity.comMultiChoiceDMASAHuman8Hoorah DigitalTopco MediaSocial PlacesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Machine dominates at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards

    Issued by Machine_
    22 Nov 2024
    22 Nov 2024
    Machine, a creative solutions agency, solidified its position as an industry leader with an outstanding performance at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards. The agency’s specialist content marketing and internal communications team took home a coveted collection of wins and accolades, showcasing their expertise across various content formats and industries.
    Machine dominates at the 2024 South African Publication Forum Awards

    Machine awards:

    • Email Newsletters:
      • Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Winner
      • SanlamConnect Group Weekly Mailer: Earth Hour – Finalist

    • Excellence in Communication:

      • Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Certificate of Excellence

    • Interactive Digital Publications:

      • Sanlam ConnectProject Accelerate (Special Edition) – 1st Runner-Up

    • Publication of the Year:

      • Sanlam Group Technology TechTok – Finalist

    • Websites:

      • Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense blog – 1st Runner-Up
      • PepsiCo: Sasko Bake It Better – 2nd Runner-Up

    • Corporate Publications:

      • Sanlam Connect Engage – Finalist

    • Excellence in Writing:

      • Sanlam ConnectProject Accelerate (Special Edition) – Certificate of Excellence

    • Best Cover Design

      • Sanlam Connect Engage – Challenger (Top 10)

    • Audio/visual:

      • Sanlam Confident Conversations – 1st Runner-Up

    • Editor of the Year:

      • Samantha Page – Finalist

    Machine’s content marketing expertise shone through, securing wins for Sanlam Group Technology’s TechTok newsletter, the Sanlam Reality Wealth Sense blog, and the Sanlam ConnectProject Accelerate interactive publication. This success highlights Machine’s ability to adapt to the evolving media landscape and deliver impactful content experiences.

    “Machine demonstrated excellence across a wide spectrum of categories and channels – spanning digital publications, email, and print – serving internal communications, loyalty and rewards, and retail clients,” says Paige Dorkin, head of content marketing at Machine. “With decades of experience crafting impactful content, our team is thrilled to see the depth and breadth of our work recognised.”

    “Machine is celebrating more than awards. The masterstroke is showcasing the true effect of storytelling that is relevant, engaging and builds relationships. Personally, I am moved and motivated to keep telling stories that matter and add real value to our diverse audiences,” says Sam Page, senior content officer at Machine.

    This is once again an impressive performance for the agency at the South African Publication Forum Awards further cementing Machine’s reputation as a leading force in the content marketing and internal communications industry.

    More About Machine_

    Machine is the human B2B agency, bringing their ‘borderless creativity’ MO to life by harnessing the power of their creative specialists – including B2B strategists and content marketers – to solve your B2B problems in a human way.

    Machine is the only agency in South Africa to bring together a range of creative specialists across the creative, content marketing and B2B industries, to supercharge your B2B marketing efforts. Visit thisismachine.co.za for more information.

    Want to get in touch? Email us at az.oc.enihcamsisiht@olleh or keep up to date with our latest news by following us on LinkedIn.

    Read more: internal communications, content marketing, Machine
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Machine_
    Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz