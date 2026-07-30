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Effie Awards

news | effie.org | facebook

Effie Awards South Africa announces 2026 finalists

Effie Awards South Africa has announced 45 finalists for the 2026 programme, following the first round of judging. Following 2025’s record-setting programme, the 2026 Effie Awards South Africa recorded a further 29% increase in entries, reflecting growing participation from agencies, clients and specialist partners and reinforcing the value placed on marketing effectiveness across the industry.
Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
30 Jul 2026
Effie Awards South Africa announces 2026 finalists

Hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), the Effie Awards remain the globally recognised benchmark for marketing effectiveness. Reaching finalist status is already a significant achievement, recognising work that has demonstrated the potential to meet Effie’s rigorous standard for effectiveness through clear objectives, strategic thinking, creativity and measurable results.

“Finalist status at Effie means the work has stood up to a process that interrogates not only the idea, but the challenge, the strategy, how the idea was brought to life and the results achieved,” said Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa. “With a record number of cases entered this year, the continued growth of the programme reflects how seriously the industry is taking effectiveness. These finalists represent the cases that have shown the discipline, ambition and evidence required to compete at the highest level.”

All Effie finalists earn points towards the global Effie Index, giving both agency and client teams recognition beyond the local programme. Finalists now progress to the next stage of adjudication, where Round 2 judging will determine which campaigns will go on to win Bronze, Silver and Gold, with the most effective work considered for the prestigious Grand Effie.

Effie South Africa extends its appreciation to the moderators who guided the adjudication sessions, managed the judging rooms and helped keep discussions focused and on track: Refilwe Maluleke (Jury co-chair), Ahmed Tilly (Jury co-chair), Franco D'Onofrio, Sue Napier, Sarah Dexter, and Quantin Montello, and the Effie Score Review, comprising the Jury co-chairs, Adeshia Singh and Mpume Ngobese, for their time and expertise in supporting the integrity of the judging process.

Appreciation is also extended to the Emeris students who provided valuable technical support during judging.

Effie South Africa congratulates all 2026 finalists. This is a significant achievement, recognising work that has demonstrated the potential to meet Effie’s global standard for marketing effectiveness.

Round 2 judging will take place on Thursday, 13 August 2026, followed by Grand Effie adjudication on Thursday, 10 September 2026. Winners will be announced at the 2026 Effie Awards South Africa Gala on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists

ENTERING ORGANISATIONENTRYCATEGORYPRODUCT / BRAND
BoundlessForever CommittedCorporate ReputationSouth African Breweries
BoundlessRein In The PainNon-ProfitNSPCA
ClockworkThe Bare MinimumInfluencer MarketingNIVEA
ClockworkProtect What Built YouInsuranceOld Mutual Business Insure
ClockworkThe Bare MinimumMarketing DisruptorsNIVEA
ClockworkEscape ItMedia Idea / Media EffiesThe Salvation Army x National GBV Command Centre
ClockworkEscape ItNon-ProfitThe Salvation Army x National GBV Command Centre
ClockworkEscape ItSmall Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, ServicesThe Salvation Army x National GBV Command Centre
ClockworkEscape ItSocial Good – Diversity, Equity & InclusionThe Salvation Army x National GBV Command Centre
Edelman South AfricaThe Unburied CasketNon-ProfitWomen For Change
Edelman South AfricaThe Unburied CasketSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeWomen For Change
Grid WorldwideInverroche House of AmberExperiential Marketing: Live & DigitalInverroche Amber
HaloHow Totes Relentless Consistency Keeps Paying Off for PineappleSustained Success - Products, ServicesPineapple
Joe PublicChanging How People C Us: How Cell C Cracked the Toughest Code in Marketing – Shifting PerceptionDavid vs. Goliath (Situational)Cell C
Joe PublicOwn the Hours Others AbandonedDelivery ServicesUber Eats
Joe PublicChanging How People C Us: How Cell C Cracked the Toughest Code in Marketing – Shifting PerceptionInternet & TelecomCell C
Joe PublicOwn the Hours Others AbandonedMarketing DisruptorsUber Eats
Joe PublicThe Revealing Pour: A print ad that went beyond ink and paper.Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media EffiesCastle Milk Stout
Joe PublicOut Of Your Home: How We Made Flying Fish impossible to ignoreMedia Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media EffiesFlying Fish
Joe PublicTakealot: the marketing case for hyperlocal marketingMulticultural - Products, ServicesTakealot
Joe PublicNothing to Bite Into. Everything to Talk About.RestaurantsChicken Licken
Joe PublicTakealot: the marketing case for hyperlocal marketingRetailTakealot
Joe PublicThe Revealing Pour: A print ad that went beyond ink and paper.Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, ServicesCastle Milk Stout
Joe PublicHard‑working Professionals: How Criminals Arrested a Sales SlumpFinanceNedbank
Joe PublicHard‑working Professionals: How Criminals Arrested a Sales SlumpMarketing DisruptorsNedbank
Joe PublicHard‑working Professionals: How Criminals Arrested a Sales SlumpSeasonal Marketing - Products, ServicesNedbank
KAMuses ConsultancyAdd Hope The Biggest Hunger HackCorporate ReputationKFC Africa
KAMuses ConsultancyAdd Hope The Biggest Hunger HackSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeKFC Africa
McCann JoburgCheck My Beat: Heart Health TracksSmall Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, ServicesSA Heart® (South African Heart Association)
MscsportsPossibility in PlayExperiential Marketing: Live & DigitalTelkom
OgilvyWhen love Is the Cover Story: How Vodacom Turned “Seeing” Abuse Into a National Intervention System.Social Good - Brands / Positive ChangeVodacom Foundation
OgilvyWhat Happens When Search Never Leaves The Gen Z Feed?Youth MarketingGoogle
OgilvyObsessively Building KFC's Taste Platform to Unlock a New Generation of FanaticsSustained Success - Products, ServicesKFC South Africa
OgilvyForever Golf - How VW Turned a 47‑Year Nickname Tradition into a Record‑Breaking Golf 8 Launch.Brand Content & EntertainmentVolkswagen South Africa
OgilvyCarling Black Label - Be The Champion Coach: reimagined as the highest-stakes fan mechanic in SA footballEngaged CommunityCarling Black Label
OgilvyForever Golf - How VW Turned a 47‑Year Nickname Tradition into a Record‑Breaking Golf 8 Launch.Engaged CommunityVolkswagen South Africa
OgilvyCarling Black Label - Be The Champion Coach: reimagined as the highest-stakes fan mechanic in SA footballExperiential Marketing: Live & DigitalCarling Black Label
OgilvyForever Golf - How VW Turned a 47‑Year Nickname Tradition into a Record‑Breaking Golf 8 Launch.Experiential Marketing: Live & DigitalVolkswagen South Africa
OgilvyHow Vaseline Rewrote the Rules of Trust in the Social EraMarketing DisruptorsVaseline PJ
OgilvyWhen Everyone Went Cheap, KFC Went BottomlessSeasonal Marketing - Products, ServicesKFC South Africa
OgilvyTikTok Test Drive: How Audi turned TikTok's scroll into a steering wheelSocial MediaAudi
PHD South AfricaUber Eats Delivers groceries till midnightMedia Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media EffiesUber
Promise GroupThe Draught StorySustained Success - Products, ServicesCastle Lite
VMLInsure Your UnsureInsuranceHollard
VMLThe Perfumistic Launch That Made Laundry DesirableNew Product/Service Introduction / Commerce & Shopper EffiesComfort

Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, South African Breweries (AB InBev), Heineken Beverages, Emeris, IAS, Eat Big Fish, Investec, Boundless and Motion Ads.

For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at https://www.effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or visit www.acasa.co.za.

Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA

Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

Read more: Gillian Rightford, Ahmed Tilly, Sue Napier, Sarah Dexter, Franco D'Onofrio, Singh
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Association for Communication and Advertising
The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
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