Effie Awards South Africa announces 2026 finalists

Effie Awards South Africa has announced 45 finalists for the 2026 programme, following the first round of judging. Following 2025’s record-setting programme, the 2026 Effie Awards South Africa recorded a further 29% increase in entries, reflecting growing participation from agencies, clients and specialist partners and reinforcing the value placed on marketing effectiveness across the industry.

Hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), the Effie Awards remain the globally recognised benchmark for marketing effectiveness. Reaching finalist status is already a significant achievement, recognising work that has demonstrated the potential to meet Effie’s rigorous standard for effectiveness through clear objectives, strategic thinking, creativity and measurable results.

“Finalist status at Effie means the work has stood up to a process that interrogates not only the idea, but the challenge, the strategy, how the idea was brought to life and the results achieved,” said Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa. “With a record number of cases entered this year, the continued growth of the programme reflects how seriously the industry is taking effectiveness. These finalists represent the cases that have shown the discipline, ambition and evidence required to compete at the highest level.”

All Effie finalists earn points towards the global Effie Index, giving both agency and client teams recognition beyond the local programme. Finalists now progress to the next stage of adjudication, where Round 2 judging will determine which campaigns will go on to win Bronze, Silver and Gold, with the most effective work considered for the prestigious Grand Effie.

Effie South Africa extends its appreciation to the moderators who guided the adjudication sessions, managed the judging rooms and helped keep discussions focused and on track: Refilwe Maluleke (Jury co-chair), Ahmed Tilly (Jury co-chair), Franco D'Onofrio, Sue Napier, Sarah Dexter, and Quantin Montello, and the Effie Score Review, comprising the Jury co-chairs, Adeshia Singh and Mpume Ngobese, for their time and expertise in supporting the integrity of the judging process.

Appreciation is also extended to the Emeris students who provided valuable technical support during judging.

Effie South Africa congratulates all 2026 finalists. This is a significant achievement, recognising work that has demonstrated the potential to meet Effie’s global standard for marketing effectiveness.

Round 2 judging will take place on Thursday, 13 August 2026, followed by Grand Effie adjudication on Thursday, 10 September 2026. Winners will be announced at the 2026 Effie Awards South Africa Gala on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

2025 Effie Awards South Africa finalists

ENTERING ORGANISATION ENTRY CATEGORY PRODUCT / BRAND Boundless Forever Committed Corporate Reputation South African Breweries Boundless Rein In The Pain Non-Profit NSPCA Clockwork The Bare Minimum Influencer Marketing NIVEA Clockwork Protect What Built You Insurance Old Mutual Business Insure Clockwork The Bare Minimum Marketing Disruptors NIVEA Clockwork Escape It Media Idea / Media Effies The Salvation Army x National GBV Command Centre Clockwork Escape It Non-Profit The Salvation Army x National GBV Command Centre Clockwork Escape It Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services The Salvation Army x National GBV Command Centre Clockwork Escape It Social Good – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion The Salvation Army x National GBV Command Centre Edelman South Africa The Unburied Casket Non-Profit Women For Change Edelman South Africa The Unburied Casket Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Women For Change Grid Worldwide Inverroche House of Amber Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital Inverroche Amber Halo How Totes Relentless Consistency Keeps Paying Off for Pineapple Sustained Success - Products, Services Pineapple Joe Public Changing How People C Us: How Cell C Cracked the Toughest Code in Marketing – Shifting Perception David vs. Goliath (Situational) Cell C Joe Public Own the Hours Others Abandoned Delivery Services Uber Eats Joe Public Changing How People C Us: How Cell C Cracked the Toughest Code in Marketing – Shifting Perception Internet & Telecom Cell C Joe Public Own the Hours Others Abandoned Marketing Disruptors Uber Eats Joe Public The Revealing Pour: A print ad that went beyond ink and paper. Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies Castle Milk Stout Joe Public Out Of Your Home: How We Made Flying Fish impossible to ignore Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies Flying Fish Joe Public Takealot: the marketing case for hyperlocal marketing Multicultural - Products, Services Takealot Joe Public Nothing to Bite Into. Everything to Talk About. Restaurants Chicken Licken Joe Public Takealot: the marketing case for hyperlocal marketing Retail Takealot Joe Public The Revealing Pour: A print ad that went beyond ink and paper. Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services Castle Milk Stout Joe Public Hard‑working Professionals: How Criminals Arrested a Sales Slump Finance Nedbank Joe Public Hard‑working Professionals: How Criminals Arrested a Sales Slump Marketing Disruptors Nedbank Joe Public Hard‑working Professionals: How Criminals Arrested a Sales Slump Seasonal Marketing - Products, Services Nedbank KAMuses Consultancy Add Hope The Biggest Hunger Hack Corporate Reputation KFC Africa KAMuses Consultancy Add Hope The Biggest Hunger Hack Social Good - Brands / Positive Change KFC Africa McCann Joburg Check My Beat: Heart Health Tracks Small Budgets - Non-Profit, Products, Services SA Heart® (South African Heart Association) Mscsports Possibility in Play Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital Telkom Ogilvy When love Is the Cover Story: How Vodacom Turned “Seeing” Abuse Into a National Intervention System. Social Good - Brands / Positive Change Vodacom Foundation Ogilvy What Happens When Search Never Leaves The Gen Z Feed? Youth Marketing Google Ogilvy Obsessively Building KFC's Taste Platform to Unlock a New Generation of Fanatics Sustained Success - Products, Services KFC South Africa Ogilvy Forever Golf - How VW Turned a 47‑Year Nickname Tradition into a Record‑Breaking Golf 8 Launch. Brand Content & Entertainment Volkswagen South Africa Ogilvy Carling Black Label - Be The Champion Coach: reimagined as the highest-stakes fan mechanic in SA football Engaged Community Carling Black Label Ogilvy Forever Golf - How VW Turned a 47‑Year Nickname Tradition into a Record‑Breaking Golf 8 Launch. Engaged Community Volkswagen South Africa Ogilvy Carling Black Label - Be The Champion Coach: reimagined as the highest-stakes fan mechanic in SA football Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital Carling Black Label Ogilvy Forever Golf - How VW Turned a 47‑Year Nickname Tradition into a Record‑Breaking Golf 8 Launch. Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital Volkswagen South Africa Ogilvy How Vaseline Rewrote the Rules of Trust in the Social Era Marketing Disruptors Vaseline PJ Ogilvy When Everyone Went Cheap, KFC Went Bottomless Seasonal Marketing - Products, Services KFC South Africa Ogilvy TikTok Test Drive: How Audi turned TikTok's scroll into a steering wheel Social Media Audi PHD South Africa Uber Eats Delivers groceries till midnight Media Innovation - Emerging & New Channels, Existing Channels / Media Effies Uber Promise Group The Draught Story Sustained Success - Products, Services Castle Lite VML Insure Your Unsure Insurance Hollard VML The Perfumistic Launch That Made Laundry Desirable New Product/Service Introduction / Commerce & Shopper Effies Comfort

Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, South African Breweries (AB InBev), Heineken Beverages, Emeris, IAS, Eat Big Fish, Investec, Boundless and Motion Ads.

For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at https://www.effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or visit www.acasa.co.za.

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