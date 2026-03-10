Make every advertising rand work harder

Marketing teams everywhere are under pressure to do more with less. Budgets are scrutinised, performance is expected to improve every year, and the digital ecosystem we operate in has become increasingly complex.

One of the ongoing challenges within that complexity is how much of our digital investment actually reaches real people.

As digital advertising has grown, so too has the infrastructure that supports it. Programmatic trading, automated optimisation and sophisticated targeting have created enormous opportunities for marketers.

At the same time, the scale and automation of the system means that issues such as invalid traffic, brand safety and ad fraud have become part of the global industry conversation.

Author: Gillian Rightford, executive director, Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA)

Not all invalid traffic is malicious. Some of it is simply the result of automated systems such as search crawlers. However, there are also instances where bad actors deliberately exploit the system through bot activity, spoofed domains or other techniques designed to extract value from advertising budgets without delivering genuine human engagement.

For marketers and agencies, the question is not whether digital media works. It clearly does work. The question is how we ensure that the money we invest works as efficiently and transparently as possible.

That requires a continued focus on measurement, verification and transparency across the digital supply chain. Independent analytics, responsible platform partnerships and clear reporting standards all play a role in strengthening confidence in digital media investment.

South Africa’s advertising industry has always been strong when it works collaboratively. Agencies, marketers, publishers and technology partners all have a role to play in improving standards and ensuring that media investment delivers genuine value.

Ultimately, the goal is simple. Every rand spent on marketing should work as hard as possible to build brands and drive growth. Strengthening transparency and accountability across the digital ecosystem is one way we can help make that happen.

To ensure brands get value from every rand spent online, the Association for Communication and Advertising has joined forces with truthsets.online to present a webinar featuring Dr Augustine Fou. Famously dubbed the ‘Titan of Transparency’, Dr Fou is an independent cybersecurity investigator.

The webinar is free, and brand owners and their agencies are invited to join.

Date: Wednesday, 18 March 2026



Time: 15h00 SAST



Who should attend? CMOs, brand owners, CFOs, media strategists and buyers, and anyone with a vested interest in maximising digital ad spend.



Registration:




