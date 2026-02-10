Effie Awards SA issues call for judges for 2026 programme

Globally recognised as the benchmark for marketing effectiveness, Effie celebrates Ideas That Work®, those that solve real business challenges, shift behaviour and deliver outcomes that can be evidenced. Serving on the Effie jury is a respected industry role: judges help define what effective looks like in South Africa, contribute to robust evaluation, and strengthen an industry-wide commitment to measurable impact.

Refilwe Maluleke and Ahmed Tilly will take the lead for the final time as jury co-chairs in 2026, bringing continuity and stewardship to the programme’s sector-leading adjudication process.

“Effie is built on the credibility of its jury,” said Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa. “The 2025 programme set a strong benchmark, not only in the effectiveness of the work that was recognised, but in the depth of thinking and rigour the jury brought to every discussion, drawing on a strong mix of disciplines and perspectives. As we look ahead to 2026, the role of the jury remains central: to reward proven effectiveness and to set the standard for what marketing success looks like in our market.”

Key dates: Effie Awards South Africa 2026 judging

Judges Training Workshop:

Wednesday, 30 June 2026

Round 1:

Cases released: Tuesday, 1 July 2026

Judges’ discussion day: Thursday, 16 July 2026

Round 2:

Cases released: Monday, 27 July 2026

Judges’ discussion day: Thursday, 13 August 2026

Grand Effie Judging:

Cases released for review: Monday, 24 August 2026

In-person Grand Effie Judging: Thursday, 10 September 2026

Who should apply

Effie juries bring together a cross-section of senior industry expertise, including marketers and agency leaders, alongside specialists in research and analytics, media, digital and technology, and public relations/communications. Judges are selected for their strategic depth, commercial understanding and commitment to effectiveness, with representation across disciplines, sectors and perspectives.

How to apply

Industry professionals interested in being considered for the 2026 jury are invited to apply by navigating to the ‘Apply to Judge’ tab on the Effie SA Website. Applications will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, 15 May.

For more information, visit https://effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or www.acasa.co.za

Join the conversation

#EffieAwardsSA

Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to stay updated.



