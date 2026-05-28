2026 Effie Awards South Africa extended deadline announced

The new extended deadline for entries is scheduled for Friday, 12 June 2026.

The extension provides entrants with additional time to finalise and refine submissions ahead of judging for the 2026 programme, which continues to recognise and celebrate marketing communication that delivers measurable business results.

“Effie remains the benchmark for marketing effectiveness globally, and the standard of work being submitted into the South African programme continues to reflect the importance agencies and clients place on proving the impact of their campaigns. We encourage entrants to use the additional time to ensure their cases clearly demonstrate the strategic thinking, creativity and results that underpin effective marketing,” said Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

Entries must be submitted exclusively via the Effie Awards South Africa entry portal before the final extended deadline. Full details on categories, eligibility and entry requirements are available on the Effie South Africa website.

The first round of judging for the 2026 programme is scheduled to take place on 16 July 2026, with the final round of judging taking place on 13 August 2026. The prestigious Grand Effie judging session, where a select jury determines the most effective campaign of the year, is scheduled for 10 September 2026.

The winners of the 2026 programme will be announced at the Effie Awards South Africa Gala event on 22 October 2026.

Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and sponsored by Nedbank, South African Breweries (AB InBev), Heineken Beverages, Emeris, IAS, Eat Big Fish, Investec and Motion Ads.

For more information, visit https://effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or www.acasa.co.za

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