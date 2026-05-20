South African student selected as inaugural 2026 Effie Lions Foundation Voices of the Future fellow

Owame Mapedi named among 12 global fellows selected from hundreds of applicants across 10 countries.

The ACA and Effie South Africa are proud to announce that Owame Mapedi, a 3rd and final year BCom Marketing Management student at University of Johannesburg (UJ), has been selected as a Effie Lions Foundation 2026 Voices of the Future fellow and is one of 12 fellows chosen from 10 countries around the world, selected from hundreds of applicants for the programme’s inaugural year.

Voices of the Future is an eight-month global fellowship programme created by the Effie Lions Foundation to identify, train, and place a global cohort of culturally fluent, AI-native marketing students. Voices of the Future provides access and experience as entry-level talent pathways shrink, and culturally connected marketing talent becomes essential to the industry’s future. The programme’s 2026 presenting sponsor is Adobe, and the fellowship aims to expand access to careers in marketing by equipping globally diverse, high-potential students with the skills, networks, and real-world experience needed to succeed in the industry.

As part of the fellowship, Mapedi will join the 2026 cohort at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France this June, one of the most prestigious events in the global marketing and creative industries.

“I am immensely proud of Owame's selection for the prestigious Voices of the Future Fellowship. This is a significant achievement that recognises both his exceptional talent and his potential to become a future leader in African marketing. At the University of Johannesburg my role is to assist in developing our talented African youth to be proudly African and to be able to hold their own on the world stage. Owame’s selection is a validation of that purpose and I am sure that he will make us proud as a member of this group and that this will be only the beginning for him,” says Prof. Frans van der Colff, professor of Practice, Business Management, UJ.

"At the Effie Lions Foundation, we know that creating access is the key to unlocking the future of the marketing industry, and we’re proud to partner with Adobe to create pathways for rising marketing leaders. Through Voices of the Future, fellows gain the leadership training, digital skills, AI fluency, mentorship, and industry connections that can shape their careers and empower them to shape the industry's future," said Allison Knapp Womack, Global CEO, Effie Lions Foundation.

Jae Goodman, Effie Lions Foundation Board Chairman added: “Voices of the Future arrives at exactly the right moment as the marketing industry undergoes profound change. Now is the time to rethink the global talent pipeline and bring rising voices to the table. This programme ensures that the next chapter of our industry is shaped by the broad perspectives and bold ideas it will need to thrive.”

Owame Mapedi was selected through a competitive global application and interview process following his participation in the inaugural 2025 Effie College South Africa programme as a member of UJ’s AdVengers team, which placed third. In South Africa, the programme is designed to bridge classroom learning and professional practice while strengthening effectiveness skills among rising talent.

For more information, visit https://effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or www.acasa.co.za

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