The 10-person agency team is becoming one person with a laptop

Think about the last campaign your agency delivered. Count how many people touched it before it reached the market: the account manager who translated the brief, the strategist who built the framework, the creative director who shaped the idea, the layers of approval that sanded down the edges. Now consider this: a single, well-equipped individual can do all of that today, in a fraction of the time, and the market will not be able to tell the difference.

This is not a hypothetical provocation. It is already happening. The question for every CMO and brand owner is whether their agency partners and internal teams are adapting to it or waiting for it to go away.

The relay race is broken

Most agencies, despite years of borrowing the language of agile from software development, remain stubbornly organised around a Waterfall model. A client request becomes a brief. The brief goes to a strategist. The strategist hands the creative director a framework. The creative director briefs their team to ideate a big idea and execution. Weeks pass. Approvals accumulate. The original spark of an idea is reviewed, revised, and risk-assessed until it resembles something that nobody could possibly object to, which also means nobody will be particularly moved by it.

This process was built around scarcity. The account manager spent years honing their skills in managing complex client relationships. The strategist earned their ability to translate a business problem into a compelling narrative. The creative survived enough campaign cycles to develop a genuine instinct. Each specialist held knowledge that was expensive to acquire and difficult to replicate.

Generative AI has changed that arithmetic. The knowledge that once required years to accumulate is now accessible in minutes. The manual production work that consumed junior teams is now largely automated. The specialist expertise that once justified large agency retainers is being relentlessly compressed into tools that a single capable individual can command.

The financial consequences of the old model are now impossible to ignore. According to the 2025 Industry Report by Function Point, average agency billability has fallen to 62%, meaning nearly 40% of agency time produces no revenue. Research from Promethean Research's 2025 Digital Agency Industry Report found that the average agency employee is expected to bill 25 hours per week while losing 13 hours to non-billable coordination. Clients are, in effect, paying premium rates for administrative drag.

A 2026 ALM Corp report makes the cost to brands explicit: traditional waterfall workflows result in 32% higher costs per acquisition, conversion rates 18-24% below benchmark, and 47% more wasted spend on irrelevant traffic. Agile teams using AI-optimised models, by contrast, see return on ad spend improve by 19 to 27%. The gap is not marginal. It is structural.

Meet the creative strategist

The new archetype emerging from all of this is what the industry has started calling the Creative Strategist. The title itself is not new. But what it describes today is something genuinely different from what it described five years ago.

The traditional agency separated strategy from creativity by design. The strategist gathered data, synthesised an insight, and defined the messaging territory. The creative took that territory and transformed it into an idea. Each role required a distinct discipline, and the handoff between them was a formal, often laborious, process.

That separation is collapsing. A February 2026 report by Master of Code Global found that approximately 80% of Gen Z professionals now use AI for more than half of their daily tasks, a figure that stands in sharp contrast to older cohorts. Among marketing professionals specifically, 45% are using AI for data analysis and 40% for market research. The tools are doing what junior teams once did, and doing it faster. The human role is shifting from production to judgment.

The Creative Strategist, in this new sense, is a single individual who commands a system of tools to do the work that once required a team of specialists. Equipped with a platform like Forge to lock down the brief, Claude to map the strategic logic, and Adobe Firefly to generate visual assets, this person can outpace a traditional ten-person agency team. Not outperform, necessarily, at least not yet. But outpace, decisively. And with each iteration, the performance gap closes.

What makes this individual effective is not an obsessive work ethic or unusually sophisticated technical skills. It is curiosity and comfort with imperfection. They were raised in an environment saturated with content across every medium, which gave them an intuitive understanding of what works visually and commercially. They are not precious about the first draft. They launch, they test, they refine. They are always in-market while traditional teams are still in review.

Velocity as a competitive weapon

The old agency model spent weeks in internal review trying to predict how the market would respond. The Creative Strategist does not predict. They test.

Rather than refining a single concept through rounds of internal debate, this operator publishes multiple variations and lets the audience decide. A/B split tests across messaging, visual direction, copy, and calls to action generate real behavioural data within days. That data drives the next iteration, which improves on the previous result, which generates better data still. The loop compounds. Upskillist's 2025 research found that companies using statistically significant A/B testing grow revenue 1.5 to 2 times faster than those relying on static campaign launches.

This approach will not win a Cannes Lion. The Creative Strategist is not optimising for craft awards, and it would be dishonest to suggest otherwise. What they are optimising for is being first to market and staying relevant at the precise moment a consumer is ready to buy. In a South African commercial environment where brand loyalty is under sustained pressure, that timing advantage is not a luxury. It is the whole game.

Two paths for agencies and brand teams

None of this means dismantling the agency or clearing out the creative floor. It means restructuring around a different operating logic. There are two practical routes.

The first is the agile squad. Take existing resources, an account manager, a strategist, a creative, and retrain them as a single, multidisciplinary unit sharing the same AI stack. They retain the combined depth of a specialist team while executing at the speed of a solo operator. With adequate tooling and practice, this squad can move from brief to market-ready creative within a single working day.

The second is the junior accelerator. Stop restricting junior staff to data gathering and slide formatting. Arm them with Forge, Claude, and Firefly to handle drafting, research, and initial asset generation. Free up senior talent entirely from delegation and timeline management.

Their role becomes editorial: using decades of specialist experience to raise the quality of high-volume output toward a consistent standard of good. Senior staff stop briefing juniors on competitor audits, which can be automated, and start reviewing the proactive campaign proposals that juniors generate. Concept. Insight. Strategic territory. Big idea. When the proposal goes to the client, it is not a pitch deck. It is a tested concept looking for funding.

What should brand owners do now?

If you are a CMO or brand owner reading this, the implications are direct. The agencies billing you for ten-person teams running linear processes are charging you for a structure that made sense a decade ago. Ask them, directly, how they are restructuring for velocity. Ask what tools their strategists and creatives are using daily. Ask how quickly they can move from insight to brief to testable execution.

If the answer involves multiple steering committee meetings, the answer is not good enough.

The Creative Strategist model is not a threat to quality. It is a threat to inefficiency dressed up as process. The agencies and internal teams that restructure around it will compound their advantage with every campaign cycle. Those that do not will find themselves being outpaced by competitors running leaner, faster, and cheaper, and the market will not pause to mourn the difference.

The question is not whether this shift is coming. It is already here. The question is which side of it you want to be on.

About Forge: An award-winning, AI-powered creative agency, Forge reshapes how marketing campaigns are created, developed, and delivered. Forge deploys a proprietary AI system with integrated tools to enable a multidisciplinary team of strategists, creatives, and media experts to create engaging, effective advertising at a fraction of the time required by conventional agencies. The platform marries the best of artificial intelligence with the best of human creativity to generate work that resonates and is culturally relevant to audiences.



