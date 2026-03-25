Procurement can buy PR. It cannot buy judgement

Public relations (PR) is often reduced to a cost line item, yet its real value lies in judgement, something standard procurement frameworks are not designed to quantify.

There is a growing tension in how organisations buy PR.

Reputation, stakeholder trust, and crisis-readiness are now board-level priorities, yet the services behind these outcomes are still assessed through procurement processes intended for commodities.

The result is a mismatch that businesses feel, even if they struggle to articulate it.

Procurement can assess scope, pricing, timelines, and deliverables with precision. It can compare agencies on rate cards, resource allocation, and output volume, enabling structured, data-driven comparisons. It can also evaluate functional capability, compliance requirements, and commercial competitiveness. What it cannot reliably assess is how judgement is applied in practice.

In PR, judgement is the product.

It determines when to respond and when to hold back, when to escalate and when to contain. It is also the difference between language that satisfies internal stakeholders and language that lands with the outside world. It is what turns information into communication, and communication into influence.

This becomes most visible under pressure.

In high-stakes environments, whether a reputational issue, an operational disruption or a leadership transition, the question is rarely 'what should we say?' in isolation. It is 'what does this mean, who does it affect, and what happens if we get this wrong?' Those are not questions that can be answered through a pricing matrix.

This does not mean procurement is unable to account for these dynamics. It means they are often underweighted or insufficiently tested.

In more structured selection processes, often supported by specialist intermediaries or formal pitch frameworks, these elements are tested more deliberately, but they remain underweighted in many standard procurement-led evaluations.

Scenario-based evaluation, evidence of decision-making under pressure, and the quality of thinking demonstrated in a proposal offer practical ways to assess how judgement is applied.

The opportunity is not to replace procurement frameworks, but to evolve them to better recognise decision-making capability alongside cost and delivery. Yet many organisations continue to buy PR as if outputs and outcomes are interchangeable.

In some cases, evaluation models over-index on measurable outputs such as volume, turnaround times or channel activity, using these as proxies for effectiveness.

They prioritise cost efficiency over decision quality, and activity over strategic intent. In doing so, they inadvertently strip out the very capability they need when it matters most.

This is not a criticism of procurement as a function. Its role is critical, particularly in driving accountability, governance and cost discipline. In regulated environments such as South Africa, procurement also carries the additional responsibility of ensuring compliance, transparency and fairness in supplier selection. The challenge is that not all services fit neatly into the same evaluation model.

The real risk is choosing the right agency for the wrong reasons.

And when the moment comes that requires clarity, speed and conviction, they find themselves with a partner optimised for delivery, not for decision-making.

This distinction becomes particularly important in environments where senior judgement is not layered but applied directly. In smaller, senior-led agencies, decision-making is often closer to the work itself, with fewer layers between strategy and execution. Here, value lies not in scale, but in proximity to experience, where context is interpreted and acted on in real time.

The more useful shift is to rebalance the procurement process, ensuring decision-making capability is given appropriate weight alongside cost and scope. This requires recognising that effective PR is not only about what is delivered, but how decisions are made before anything is said at all.

And when judgement is what matters most, price is the least reliable indicator of value.



