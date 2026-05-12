Deals and new partnerships lined up at Africa-France summit

More than 30 African leaders gathered for a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kenya on Monday, 11 May 2026 as Paris sought new deals and partnerships amid signs of fading influence in some of its former colonies on the continent.

Source: Reuters.

The Africa Forward Summit is the first France has organised in an English-speaking nation and follows a series of setbacks in West Africa, where some Francophone leaders have cut back on security and commercial links with their erstwhile colonial ruler.

Macron said Africa and France were equal partners with common objectives and announced that 23bn euros ($27bn) of investments - 14bn from French companies and 9bn from African ones - had been mobilised through the summit.

"A lot of solutions are made in the US or made in China," he said during a panel discussion on technology and artificial intelligence. "I think we have a common fight ... which is to build our strategic autonomy for Europe and Africa. And if we build it together, we will be much stronger."

Africa's richest man, the Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, attended alongside more than 30 African presidents, deputy presidents and prime ministers, and executives from leading French firms such as TotalEnergies and Orange.

French shipping group CMA CGM said it would invest 700m euros to modernise a terminal at the Kenyan port of Mombasa, while investments in clean energy, AI and other areas were also expected to be announced.

France - which has organised similar events in French-speaking nations since the 1970s - has touted rising trade with African countries, though it has experienced disappointments too.

Last year, Ruto's government terminated a $1.5bn highway expansion deal with a consortium led by France's Vinci SA and handed it to Chinese firms after Kenyan authorities said it saddled them with too much risk.

Kenya wants summit outcomes discussed at G7

Kenya hopes to use the summit to attract French investors looking to take advantage of the pan-African free trade area (AfCFTA) and to advance talks on making the global financial system fairer to heavily indebted African countries.

The Kenyan president will attend the G7 summit next month in Evian-les-Bains at the invitation of France, where he plans to push for global action to improve the continent's access to credit.

"We want a functioning, representative, fair international financial architecture, one that recognises our opportunities, one that does not unfairly judge African economies," Ruto told the summit.

France has traditionally had its closest African ties in its former colonies in the west and centre of the continent but is confronting rising anti-French sentiment.

Coups since 2020 in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger brought to power military officers who expelled French troops and invited in Russian mercenaries. France also handed over control of its last major military facility in Senegal last July after Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said French bases were incompatible with the country's sovereignty.

Macron on Sunday downplayed the absence of some leaders at the summit, noting that several West African heads of state, including Faye, and civil society representatives would be there.

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