Afreximbank raises $2bn with its biggest-ever syndicated loan

The Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) raised $2bn via a three-year dual tranche syndicated loan, its largest-ever such transaction, it said on Monday, 30 March 2026.

Source: Pexels.

*The issue raised $1.73bn and €228m, the Cairo-based lender said in a statement, which it will use to refinance existing facilities and general expenditures. *The bank initially aimed to raise $1.5bn, but lifted the total due to strong investor demand, it said. It did not provide a cost for the loan. *A total of 31 lenders from Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa participated in the deal.