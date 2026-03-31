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    Afreximbank raises $2bn with its biggest-ever syndicated loan

    The Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) raised $2bn via a three-year dual tranche syndicated loan, its largest-ever such transaction, it said on Monday, 30 March 2026.
    By Duncan Miriri
    31 Mar 2026
    31 Mar 2026
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    *The issue raised $1.73bn and €228m, the Cairo-based lender said in a statement, which it will use to refinance existing facilities and general expenditures. *The bank initially aimed to raise $1.5bn, but lifted the total due to strong investor demand, it said. It did not provide a cost for the loan. *A total of 31 lenders from Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa participated in the deal.

    Read more: Afreximbank, Duncan Miriri
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    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
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