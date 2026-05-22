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    Safrea releases its freelance media industry 2026 Rates Report

    New survey by Safrea highlights pricing trends, professional practices, and challenges facing the freelance media industry.
    Issued by Safrea
    22 May 2026
    22 May 2026
    Safrea releases its freelance media industry 2026 Rates Report

    The Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) has published its 2026 Rates Report, which provides insight into recent freelance pricing trends, working conditions and practices across the media and communications sector.

    Compiled based on responses provided by more than 400 freelancers working in writing, editing, translation, public relations, social media, photography, graphic design, videography, and related fields, the report offers one of the most comprehensive recent views of media freelance work in Southern Africa.

    Some of the major findings highlighted in the report include wide disparities in freelance rates, a growing trend of sustainable pricing practices, and the continuing economic challenges facing freelancers – particularly those at the lower end of the market.

    It also reflects a growing level of professionalisation the freelance industry, with many respondents reporting that they now factor overhead costs as well as profit into their pricing.

    Nathi Gule, Safrea chair
    Nathi Gule, Safrea chair

    According to Safrea chair Nathi Gule, the purpose of the report was to serve as a benchmarking and transparency tool, not to prescribe rates to practitioners or clients.

    “Freelance rates are often negotiated in private and can vary quite widely depending on level of experience and expertise. We hope this report contributes to more informed discussions taking into account fair remuneration, sustainable pricing, and the value of professional freelance work,” he says.

    The report also analyses trends in the industry at large, such as budgetary constraints within media companies, increased competition, shifts in publishing models towards digital platforms, and the growing role of AI tools in the world of freelance work.

    The 2026 report marks the sixth edition of Safrea’s Rates Survey Report and is part of the organisation’s ongoing mission to support and strengthen the freelance media and communications community.

    The full report and summary are available from Safrea at www.safrea.co.za.

    Read more: SAFREA, Nathi Gule
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    Safrea
    Safrea is the Southern African Freelancers Association. We provide advocacy, support and resources to freelancers in the media and communications industry, and provide tools, training and networking to freelance professionals.
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