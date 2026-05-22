Joe Public brings home a haul of Pencils and Merits at The One Show 2026

Joe Public delivered a strong performance at The One Show 2026 in New York on 15 May, taking home three Bronze Pencils and three Merit Awards at one of advertising’s most prestigious global competitions.

Two Bronze Pencils were awarded for Breast Cancer UK’s “Street Nipples” in the PR for Good and Out of Home for Good categories — a collaboration between Joe Public Johannesburg and Joe Public London. Nedbank’s “Easy to Get” picked up a third Bronze Pencil in the Radio/Audio Writing Craft category.

Merit Awards were awarded to Castle Milk Stout’s “The Revealing Pour” in Print, Chicken Licken’s “Mr Indecisive” in Use of Humour in Film, and Hansa’s “You Deserve a Beer” in Use of Humour in Radio.

“It’s especially gratifying to be recognised across such a diverse range of categories and clients,” says chief creative officer Xolisa Dyeshana. “It also speaks to the strength of collaboration across our global teams. Awards are the cherry on top of great work that creates impact and helps grow our clients’ businesses.”

The “Street Nipples” campaign — a first for Joe Public London — ran during last year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign transformed ordinary pavement studs in London, Manchester and Edinburgh into nipple artworks using eco-friendly reverse graffiti, created with pressure washers instead of paint, to remind women of the importance of regular self-checks.

Created on a limited budget with zero media spend, the campaign proved that meaningful impact doesn’t always require massive investment. Thalie Martini, CEO of Breast Cancer UK, adds: “We know that at least 30% of breast cancer cases are preventable, but for those that are not, it’s vital to know the signs. This campaign takes that message to the streets — quite literally — and does it in a way that gets people talking about a topic that has gone too quiet.”

The results continue a strong run of international recognition for Joe Public, one of South Africa’s leading independent brand and communications groups.



